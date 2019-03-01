Former FIFA vice-president Chung banned from football

Related News

Former FIFA vice president David Chung of Papua New Guinea has been banned for six-and-a-half years from football for ethics rules violations.

The ethics committee said on Friday that Mr Chung was found guilty “of having offered and accepted gifts, as well as having acted under a conflict of interest.’’

He was also fined 100,000 Swiss francs (dollars).

Chung stepped down in April 2018 as Oceania confederation chief and from the FIFA Council as FIFA stopped funding and probed financial wrongdoing in connection with construction of Oceania’s new headquarters in Auckland, New Zealand.

(dpa/NAN)