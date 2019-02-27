EPL: Arsenal, Liverpool win big as Chelsea defeat Spurs

Related News

All the top six teams on the Premier League table except Tottenham Hotspur won their respective games on Wednesday.

From the lot, Arsenal and Liverpool recorded the biggest wins; crushing AFC Bournemouth 5-1 and pummeling Watford 5-0 respectively.

Nigeria international, Alex Iwobi, was in action for the Gunners as he came on in the 57th minute. Even though he did not score, his teammates ensured they got all three points and also improved on their goals’ difference.

It was Mesut Ozil that opened the flood gates of goals for the Gunners in Wednesday’s clash.

The former Germany international was on target for the Gunners in the 4th minute thus making him directly involved in 50 goals in just 85 Premier League appearances for Arsenal at the Emirates (19 goals, 31 assists).

In the 27th minute, Henrikh Mkhitaryan doubled Arsenal ’s lead and thus became the first player to both score and assist a goal in consecutive Premier League appearances for the Gunners since Santi Cazorla in February 2015.

AFC Bournemouth tried to play themselves back into the game and they reduced the deficit on the half-hour mark through Lys Mousset.

Interestingly, Mousset’s goal for Bournemouth was the 1000th Arsenal have conceded in the Premier League.

Arsenal continued from where they stopped in the second half with the trio of Laurent Koscielny, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette all finding the back of the net.

At Anfield, Liverpool maintained their slim advantage at the top of the Premier League table with a 5-0 trouncing of Watford.

Sadio Mane and Virgil Van Dijk got two goals each for the Reds while one more from Divock Origi completed the five-star outing for Jurgen Klopp’s men.

In other games, Manchester United beat Crystal Palace 3-1 away from home while Manchester City could only scrape a lone goal win over West Ham.

Also at Stamford Bridge, Chelsea emerged victorious in the derby clash against Tottenham Hotspur.

EPL Results

Arsenal 5 – 1 AFC Bournemouth

Southampton 2 – 0 Fulham

Chelsea 2 – 0 Tottenham Hotspur

Crystal Palace 1 – 3 Manchester United

Liverpool 5 – 0 Watford

Manchester City 1 – 0 West Ham United