FIFA U20 World Cup: Flying Eagles to face USA, Qatar, Ukraine

The Flying Eagles of Nigeria will battle with reigning CONCACAF champions, USA, as well as Qatar and Ukraine in Group D at the FIFA U20 World cup in Poland.

The draws for the 22nd edition of the Fifa Under-20 World Cup were conducted in Gdynia, Poland on Sunday.

The Flying Eagles will start their campaign against Qatar on May 24 in Tychy, before clashing with the USA three days later in Bielsko-Biala and then remain in the same city for their final pool match against Ukraine on May 30.

Paul Aigbogun boys finished in the fourth position at the just concluded AFCON youth championship in Niger.

Meanwhile, reigning African champions, Mali, are in Group E, with 2013 World champions France, Panama and Saudi Arabia.

Africa Under-20 Cup of Nations runners up, Senegal, were drawn in Group A which houses hosts, Poland, Colombia and Tahiti following Sunday’s draw.

Also, South Africa is in what appears to be a very tough Group F headlined by the tournament’s most successful team Argentina, Portugal and South Korea.

The 22nd edition of the FIFA U-20 World Cup will kick off on 23 May 2019.

Full Groups

GROUP A: Poland, Colombia, Tahiti, Senegal

GROUP B: Mexico, Italy, Japan, Ecuador

GROUP C: Honduras, New Zealand, Uruguay, Norway

GROUP D: Qatar, Nigeria, Ukraine, USA

GROUP E: Panama, Mali, France, Saudi Arabia

GROUP F: Portugal, Korea Republic, Argentina, South Africa