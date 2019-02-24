Manchester City beat Chelsea to retain League Cup

Related News

Manchester City have emerged champions of the 2019 League after they beat Chelsea via penalty shoot outs in Sunday’s final at Wembley Stadium.

The two teams played out a goalless draw in 120 minutes of action with Chelsea producing a brave display against last season’s winners, but City prevailed 4-3 on penalties with Jorginho and David Luiz missing for the Blues.

Leroy Sane also missed for City, but Raheem Sterling netted the decisive kick to give Pep Guardiola’s team their first trophy of the season as they target the quadruple.

After trying endlessly with no way through, the match went to penalties and both Arrizabalaga and Ederson made saves from the first three spot kicks, but Luiz struck the post with Chelsea’s fourth and it proved costly as Bernardo Silva and Sterling wrapped up the victory for City.

Manchester City, 2018 winners of the League Cup against Arsenal, have now become only the fourth team to retain the trophy in consecutive years, after Man Utd (2009 and 2010), Liverpool (four years between 1981 and 1984) and Nottingham Forest (1978 and 1979 & 1989 and 1990).

Manchester City are still in the hunt for three more titles; Premier League, Champions League as well as the FA Cup this season.