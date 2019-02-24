Manchester City beat Chelsea to retain League Cup

Manchester City beat Chelsea to retain League Cup
Manchester City beat Chelsea to retain League Cup

Manchester City have emerged champions of the 2019 League after they beat Chelsea via penalty shoot outs in Sunday’s final at Wembley Stadium.

The two teams played out a goalless draw in 120 minutes of action with Chelsea producing a brave display against last season’s winners, but City prevailed 4-3 on penalties with Jorginho and David Luiz missing for the Blues.

Leroy Sane also missed for City, but Raheem Sterling netted the decisive kick to give Pep Guardiola’s team their first trophy of the season as they target the quadruple.

After trying endlessly with no way through, the match went to penalties and both Arrizabalaga and Ederson made saves from the first three spot kicks, but Luiz struck the post with Chelsea’s fourth and it proved costly as Bernardo Silva and Sterling wrapped up the victory for City.

Manchester City, 2018 winners of the League Cup against Arsenal, have now become only the fourth team to retain the trophy in consecutive years, after Man Utd (2009 and 2010), Liverpool (four years between 1981 and 1984) and Nottingham Forest (1978 and 1979 & 1989 and 1990).

Manchester City are still in the hunt for three more titles; Premier League, Champions League as well as the FA Cup this season.

Okowa Campaign AD

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

 

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.