NPFL: Plateau, Gombe United suffer home defeats

The match day 10 games of the Nigeria Professional Football League produced some surprising results on Wednesday.

Plateau United and Gombe United were the worst hit as they were both defeated on their home turf.

Plateau United who are just returning to Jos having previously been banished due to crowd violence were beaten 1-0 by Kada City.

Sadiq Suleiman got the solitary goal that gave the Kaduna team all three points from the midweek tie.

At the Patani Stadium, Gombe United were also beaten 1-0 by visiting Go Round FC.

The only goal was scored by Henry Ochuba as early as the 7th minute and the visitors held on till the end of the game.

In other centres, despite the presence of the Edo State Governor, Insurance of Benin could only play out a 1-1 draw against Rivers United.

Michael Ugwu gave Insurance the lead in the 13th minute but Ossy Martins got the equaliser for the visitors four minutes into the second half.

In Maiduguri, late goals from Ba’akaka Kolo in the 74th minute and Innocent Gabriel in the 86th gave El-Kanemi Warriors a 2-0 win over Heartland.

MFM FC also recorded a 2-0 win over Sunshine Stars in the South-West Derby played at the Agege Stadium.

Another 2-0 victory was recorded in Kano where Pillars trounced visiting Abia Warriors.

FULL RESULTS

Group A

Rangers Int’l 2-1 Wikki Tourists

Insurance 1-1 Rivers Utd

Lobi stars 2-1 Remo stars

Kwara Utd 2-0 Niger Tornadoes

Enyimba Int’l 2-0 Katsina Utd

MFM FC 2-0 Sunshine stars

Group B

Nasarawa Utd 1-0 Yobe D. Stars

Gombe Utd 0-1 GO-round

Plateau Utd 0-1 Kada City

Kano Pillars 2-0 Abia Warriors

Akwa Utd 1-0 FC Ifeanyi Ubah

El-Kanemi Warriors 2-0 Heartland FC

