UEFA Champions League: Barcelona, Bayern Munich secure away draw

Qualification for the quarterfinal stage of the UEFA Champions League is still very much dicey for the quartet of Liverpool, Bayern Munich, Lyon and Barcelona.

The first leg games involving the four teams ended in barren draws on Tuesday night.

Liverpool were left frustrated by German champions Bayern Munich at Anfield in a goalless first leg to their Champions League last-16 tie.

Goals were predicted on Merseyside in a battle between two five-time champions of this competition, but shots on target were few and far between on a night of little drama.

Joel Matip squandered the best opportunity of the match in the first half and Sadio Mane also came close on a couple of occasions, though the Reds could not find a breakthrough and now have a tough task in the reverse fixture in three weeks’ time

Each of Bayern Munich’s last three visits to Anfield in European competition have finished 0-0, with the Germans now having failed to score in all four of their away games against Liverpool.

Also, Tuesday’s game was Jurgen Klopp’s 30th meeting with Bayern Munich as manager – he has lost 16 of the previous 29 matches, more than against any other opponent.

In a similar fashion, Lyon and Barcelona played out a goalless draw in the first leg of their own last-16 Champions League clash in France on Tuesday night.

Both teams had opportunities to register during the 90 minutes, but the result means that the tie is delicately poised ahead of the second leg at Camp Nou on March 13.

