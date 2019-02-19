FIFA mourns late Taiwo Ogunjobi as family picks burial date

Related News

The world football governing body, FIFA, has joined in mourning the demise of the former secretary-general of then NFA, Taiwo Ogunjobi, who died on Monday last week.

FIFA through its President, Gianni Infantino, in a letter on Tuesday, addressed to President of Nigeria Football Federation, Amaju Pinnick, paid tribute to late Mr Ogunjobi.

The world’s number one football administrator said words cannot be used to express his sadness for Mr Ogunjobi.

“I would like to express my sincerest and heartfelt condolences on the passing of former Nigeria international player and administrator, Taiwo Ogunjobi. Words seem inadequate to express the sadness we feel for this loss.

“Taiwo had a fulfilling and enriching career in football. As a player, he will be remembered notably as the captain of the Shooting Stars SC team that reached the final of the Africa Cup of Champion Clubs in 1984. After his retirement, he served as Secretary-General of the Nigeria Football Federation between 2002 and 2005 and was a member of the NFF Executive Committee between 2006 and 2010.

“He also officiated as Match Commissioner for two 2010 World Cup Qualification Matches and was a Member of the Nigeria Football Federation Delegation participating in different FIFA competitions between 2002 and 2010…His legacy and achievement – on and off the pitch – will not be forgotten, and he will be truly missed.

“On behalf of the international football community, I wish to extend our deepest sympathy to the Nigeria Football Federation, and to Taiwo’s family, friends and loved ones. Our thoughts are with all of you. We hope that these memories and our words of support may help bring some peace and solace at this difficult time.”

Meanwhile, the Ogunjobi family through a press statement announced that the former NFF scribe is to be buried on Friday, March 15 in Ibadan.

The family expressed appreciation for all the condolences and well wishes from the Nigeria sporting community.

“The family of late Chief Taiwo Joseph Ogunjobi would like to thank all that have directly or indirectly offered us their heart-felt condolences, support and well wishes during this trying period.

“Whilst the family considers it a heavy loss to the family, we have since Monday, February 11, 2019, realised that our ‘Taiwo’ was not just ours but one that the sporting community and the nation at large loved and respected so much. We are delighted to have shared him with Nigeria, even the world.

“Though pained beyond comprehension, we are consoled by the many comforting messages from across the sporting world and firmly believe he could only have gone to a better place, where if football is played he will once again excel as a talented natural leader.

“To this end, we wish to announce to the General public that the final ‘home’ going proceedings would take place between Wednesday 13th through Friday 15th of March, 2019 in Ibadan, Oyo State,” the statement read.