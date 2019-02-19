Nigerian Goalscorers: Azubuike pops up with rare goal

Related News

Okechukwu Azubuike, who returned to Turkey to join Rizespor in January, scored his first ever league goal for the 10th-placed side in a 2-0 away win over Shehu Abdullahi’s Bursaspor last Saturday.

Azubuike had played for Yeni Malatyaspor from 2015 to 2018 without scoring but he finished neatly past the goalkeeper like a veteran scorer.

Abdullahi started on the bench but another Super Eagles’ defender, Chidozie Awaziem, started and played all 90 minutes.

Another former U-23 player, Aminu Umar also started for Rizespor and lasted 76 minutes. Bursaspor are 14th on the league table with 24 points.

Eduok equals last season’s goals haul

Fringe Super Eagles forward, Samuel Eduok, scored twice to help BB Erzurumspor to a 4-2 home win against Sivasspor last Sunday at the Kazım Karabekir Stadium. The

Twice-capped Super Eagle moved to Erzurumspor on January 29 and the match against Sivasspor was his third at his new club.

Before crossing the divide, he had poached five goals, which now means he has seven for the season – the same number he scored throughout last season. His first was a close finish in the box and his second was a typical poacher’s finish off a rebound.

Onuachu continues to chase record

Gangly Paul Onuachu scored for FC Midtjylland on Monday evening in a hard-fought 2-1 win over Aalborg. It was his 12th goal in 19 Super Liga games as he chases down the 18-goal haul he made in the 2016/17 season. He got his goal via a diving header from a cross by Kian Hansen.

Midtjylland are second on the table, three points behind leaders, København, after 22 matches.