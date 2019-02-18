FA Cup: Manchester United knock out Chelsea

Related News

Paul Pogba again highlighted his importance to the Manchester United team on Monday night.

The French midfielder scored a goal and also provided an assist to help the Red Devils beat Chelsea 2-0 at Stamford Bridge to advance to the quarter-final of the FA Cup.

Though it was the Blues that dominated the ball possession, the damage was done by United in a clinical 14-minute spell at the end of the first half.

Pogba set up Herrera for the opener and then added a second himself with a header.

Chelsea had only failed to score in one of their last 50 cup ties on home soil heading into this tie.

While many thought they would give United a run for their money, they did not muster a shot on target between the 11th minute and full time.

Maurizio Sarri’s subs were also jeered as frustrated supporters saw their side offer little in the way of a fightback. The pressure on the Italian continues to build ahead of the EFL Cup final clash against Manchester City next weekend.

For United, the dream run under caretaker manager Ole Gunnar Solksjaer continues with the only sour point being the 2-0 defeat suffered in the hands of PSG in their Champions League Round of 16 tie.