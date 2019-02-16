FA Cup: Mahrez seals big win for City

The FA Cup in England is getting into its business end and quarter-finalists are beginning to emerge.

Nigeria international, Leon Balogun, was absent as his team Brighton Hove Albion on Saturday progressed into the FA Cup quarter-finals, thanks to a 2-1 win over Derby County.

This is the first time ever that Brighton are qualifying for back-to-back FA Cup quarter-finals and they did not require any input from Balogun to achieve this big feat.

Though missing in Saturday’s tie, Balogun has made two appearances in the competition for the Seagulls this season and would be hoping for a swift return to action as Brighton try to make it all the way this season.

In another fifth-round tie also played on Saturday, Manchester City put up yet another ruthless display as they simply ripped their opponent apart in commanding fashion as they have been doing in recent games

Lower league side, Newport were City’s latest casualty as they crushed the League Two side 1-4 on Saturday to book a place in the quarterfinal for the 2019 FA Cup.

Phil Foden scored twice as Manchester City ended Newport County’s FA Cup run with the big win in their fifth-round tie at Rodney Parade

The League Two outfit gave the Premier League champions the briefest of scares with their 88th-minute reply before two late goals, the last of them coming from Riyad Mahrez secured City their quarter-final spot.

County had previously knocked out Leicester City and Middlesbrough in the competition but they had to succumb to the superior firepower of Pep Guardiola’s men.

 

