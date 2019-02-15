Four matches to watch this weekend

Related News

Nigeria vs South Africa @Stade Seyni Kountche @4:30 pm on February 16

The first match was all about Flying Eagles of Nigeria attacking and the Amajita of South Africa repelling wave after wave of attacks with the South African goalkeeper and captain, Khulekani Kubheka, being very resolute in his duties.

Both teams have achieved their goal – qualifying for the World Cup in Poland so Saturday’s encounter will be more about pride with the Nigerians believing they can leave the tournament without losing, in regulation time.

Paul Aigbogun’s team has only conceded one goal – to Mali in the semi-final and Mali’s coach, Mamoutou Kane said, “Luck was with us so congratulations and courage to the Nigerian coach.”

The Amajitas have scored two goals and conceded two goals in the four matches played for two draws, one win and a defeat.

Current Form: Nigeria [L-W-D-W-W]; South Africa [L-W-D-D-W]

05/02/19 AUC South Africa 0 – 0 Nigeria

07/10/12 AUC Nigeria 3 – 1 South Africa

21/09/12 AUC South Africa 1 – 1 Nigeria

Prediction: Nigeria 2-1 South Africa

Chelsea v Man. United @Stamford Bridge @8:30 pm on February 18

After dumping out Arsenal in the FA Cup third round, Manchester United’s prize is a fourth round trip to Stamford Bridge to face an ego-wounded Chelsea, thrashed 6-0 by a Manchester-based side just seven days ago.

After passing the away test to Malmo in the UEFA Europa League 2-1, conceding in the 80th minute, Sarri reiterated, “If we concede a goal like this to a team like Man. United, Man. City and Tottenham, then you risk conceding three goals in 10 minutes, so we have to do better, but I think the performance was a good performance.”

For Ole Gunna Solksjaer, the honeymoon is over after losing 2-0 to understrength PSG last Tuesday and he will look to his side to respond quickly to bring back confidence. Solksjaer might not risk Anthony Martial and Jesse Lingard with this promising to be a hard-fought match.

Current Form: Chelsea [W-L-W-L-W]; Man. United [L-W-W-D-W]

20/10/18 PRL Chelsea 2 – 2 Man. Utd

19/05/18 FAC Chelsea 1 – 0 Man. Utd

25/02/18 PRL Man. Utd 2 – 1 Chelsea

05/11/17 PRL Chelsea 1 – 0 Man. Utd

16/04/17 PRL Man. Utd 2 – 0 Chelsea

Prediction: Chelsea 1-2 Man. Utd

Atalanta v Milan @Stadio Atleti Azzurri d’Italia @8:30pm on February 16

AC Milan are desperate in their bid to hold on to fourth place in Serie A till the end of the season but that task gets harder on Saturday as they travel to face an Atalanta side, high on confidence with a striker in form – Duvan Zapata, who has scored 15 in the last 10 league matches.

But Milan is also a striker in form, with the newly signed Krzysztof Piatek, who has four goals in four matches for the Rossoneri. This points to a tension-soaked encounter that will end up with points shared.

Current Form: Atalanta [W-W-W-D-W]; Man. United [W-D-W-D-W]

23/09/18 SEA AC Milan 2 – 2 Atalanta

13/05/18 SEA Atalanta 1 – 1 AC Milan

23/12/17 SEA AC Milan 0 – 2 Atalanta

13/05/17 SEA Atalanta 1 – 1 AC Milan

17/12/16 SEA AC Milan 0 – 0 Atalanta

Prediction: Atalanta 1-1 AC Milan

Augsburg v Bayern Munich @WWK Arena @8:30 pm on February 15

Augsburg are flirting with relegation as they sit 15th on the 18-team table, just three points above 16th-placed Stuttgart and they have shown they are extremists – they either win or lose – no draws.

Their opponents, Bayern, are in an unfamiliar second place, five points behind league leaders, Borussia Dortmund.

Thus a troubled Augsburg side needs all the points they can get in their fight against relegation while Bayern need to reel in Dortmund and have been promised as much by under-fire manager, Niko Kovac. “We’re trying to deliver performances, win matches and to close the gap to Borussia Dortmund have at the top,” said Kovac to the official Bundesliga website. “We’re confident of doing all of that, and we’re confident we’ll get there in the end,” he added.

Bayern must turn those words into action this weekend, with all three points or else…

Current Form: Augsburg [L-W-W-L-L]; Bayern Munich [W-W-L-W-W]

25/09/18 BUN Bayern 1 – 1 Augsburg

07/04/18 BUN Augsburg 1 – 4 Bayern

18/11/17 BUN Bayern 3 – 0 Augsburg

01/04/17 BUN Bayern 6 – 0 Augsburg

29/10/16 BUN Augsburg 1 – 3 Bayern

Prediction: Augsburg 1-3 Bayern