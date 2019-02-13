UEFA Champions League: Tottenham crush Dortmund, Real Madrid pip Ajax

Related News

Tottenham Hotspur put up a stunning second half display on Wednesday night at the Wembley Stadium as they trounced Borussia Dortmund 3-0 in the first leg of their Champions League last 16 tie

In the first 45 minutes, Spurs and Dortmund were on the same pedestal with no goals for either side.

Spurs, however, took the lead two minutes after the restart through the in-form Son Heung-min. Further goals from man-of-the-match Jan Vertonghen and Fernando Llorente left Spurs within touching distance of their first Champions League quarter-final since 2011.

Dortmund, who were made to luck so ordinary by Tottenham’s improved second-half display, now have a mountain to climb when they welcome the Premier League outfit back to the Westfalenstadion for the second leg on March 5.

In the other game played on Wednesday night, Marco Asensio scored an 87th-minute winner as Real Madrid recorded a 2-1 victory over Ajax in the first leg of their last-16 Champions League tie in Amsterdam.

Not since the 2002-03 campaign have Ajax reached the quarter-finals of the Champions League and they would have to work extra hard in the second leg of the round of 16 tie at the Bernabeu that will be played on March 5.