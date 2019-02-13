CAF Champions League: Lobi Stars record away draw in Morocco

Related News

Nigeria’s Lobi Stars Tuesday night recorded a crucial 0-0 draw in Morocco against Wydad Casablanca in their fourth game in the group phase of the CAF Champions League.

The Nigeria flag bearers needed to avoid defeat to still stand any chance of making it out of Group A, and with resolute defending and inspired goalkeeping, they were able to get the minimum result they required.

Lobi Stars now have four points in as many matches as they remain bottom of Group A after ASEC Mimosas were also held to a scoreless draw by visiting Mamelodi Sundowns of South Africa earlier today in Abidjan.

Lobi Stars literally “parked the bus” in the first half with goalkeeper Olufemi Kayode pulling off a big save in the 14th minute when he first blocked a dangerous free-kick before the rebound was headed directly back at him.

After the interval, the Makurdi club opened up a bit and created a few anxious moments for the 2017 Africa champions who continued to play on the front foot and enjoy more of the ball.

Goalkeeper Kayode again pulled off a series of saves to keep his team in this contest.

Lobi Stars will next month travel to South Africa to battle joint group leaders Mamelodi Sundowns in continuation of the competition.