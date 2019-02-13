CAF Champions League: Lobi Stars record away draw in Morocco

Nigeria’s flag bearer in the CAF Champions League, Lobi Stars
Nigeria’s flag bearer in the CAF Champions League, Lobi Stars

Nigeria’s Lobi Stars Tuesday night recorded a crucial 0-0 draw in Morocco against Wydad Casablanca in their fourth game in the group phase of the CAF Champions League.

The Nigeria flag bearers needed to avoid defeat to still stand any chance of making it out of Group A, and with resolute defending and inspired goalkeeping, they were able to get the minimum result they required.

Lobi Stars now have four points in as many matches as they remain bottom of Group A after ASEC Mimosas were also held to a scoreless draw by visiting Mamelodi Sundowns of South Africa earlier today in Abidjan.

Lobi Stars literally “parked the bus” in the first half with goalkeeper Olufemi Kayode pulling off a big save in the 14th minute when he first blocked a dangerous free-kick before the rebound was headed directly back at him.

After the interval, the Makurdi club opened up a bit and created a few anxious moments for the 2017 Africa champions who continued to play on the front foot and enjoy more of the ball.

Goalkeeper Kayode again pulled off a series of saves to keep his team in this contest.

Okowa Campaign AD

Lobi Stars will next month travel to South Africa to battle joint group leaders Mamelodi Sundowns in continuation of the competition.

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

 

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.