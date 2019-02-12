UEFA Champions League: Pogba sees red as PSG win at Old Trafford

Paul Pogba was sent off on Tuesday night as PSG secured a 2-0 win over Manchester United in their first leg Round of 16 Champions UEFA Champions League clash at Old Trafford.

After a barren first half, PSG switched gear in the second half as quick fire goals from Presnel Kimpembe and Kylian Mbappe gave the visitors two crucial away goals as well as a commanding advantage ahead of the second leg in Parc des Princes on March 6.

The result sees Ole Gunnar Solskjaer suffer his first defeat in his 12th match as United manager, and their misery was compounded late on when Paul Pogba was sent off. He will miss the return leg in Paris.

Tuesday’s loss was the first time United will be beaten at Old Trafford by a French team in the Champions League. It was also the first time Manchester United have lost by a margin of more than one goal at Old Trafford in European competition in their history.

PSG were without injured duo Neymar and Edinson Cavani and their anticipated return for the second leg means the job will be harder for United in Paris.

Meanwhile, in the other Round 16 tie also played on Tuesday night, Roma pipped FC Porto 2-1 at the Stadio Olimpico.

