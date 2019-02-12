Champions League (LIVE UPDATES): Man United battle PSG at Old Trafford

Related News

The knockout stages of the 2018-19 Champions League get underway tonight with Manchester United hosting Paris Saint-Germain in the first leg of their last-16 tie at Old Trafford.

United are enjoying a good run of form ahead of Tuesday’s clash at the Theatre of Dreams but many are keen to see if they can extend their form in England to the European scene.

This is the first competitive clash ever between United and PSG and with the stakes quite high, an entertaining clash is expected even though some big names like Neymar and Cavani will be missing in action tonight.

It is worthy to note that United have never lost a home game against French opposition – winning 10 of 13 such outings – and have progressed from six of their seven two-legged ties against Ligue 1 clubs.

PSG, meanwhile, have only ever won one of their 10 visits to English clubs, with that coming in a 2016 victory over Chelsea at this stage of the competition.

KICKOFF! Paris Saint-Germain gets the game underway at Old Trafford

Free kick for United as Marquinhos from Paris Saint-Germain trips Jesse Lingard

Shot from Angel Di Maria outside the box but off target

Jesse Lingard is penalised for pushing Presnel Kimpembe

Manchester United win the first corner kick

Home team dominating at the moment Manchester United: 61%, Paris Saint-Germain: 39%.

First Yellow card goes to Presnel Kimpembe after a foul on Rashford

All the PSG players swamp into the United half .. looking for the opening goal

Free kick for PSG, Nemanja Matic trips Marco Verratti

Good run by Pogba but Buffon saves the cross by the French star

Eighteen minutes gone now… Manchester United 0-0 PSG

Second Yellow Card… Draxler booked for a foul on Ander Herrera

Balance game so far … Both sides are struggling to open up each other’s defence

United blow up a chance for a swift counterattack… Lingard with a faulty pass

Another Yellow card, this time for Paul Pogba after a foul on Verratti

CHANCE! Mbappe misses a big opportunity to give PSG the lead at Old Trafford

BOOKED! Fourth Yellow card in this game goes to Ashley Young

Anthony Martial is injured and is taken off the field to receive medical treatment.

Another injury scare, Angel Di Maria is injured and is taken off the field to receive medical treatment.

Martial and Di Maria back on the pitch

Jesse Lingard is down injured and receives medical treatment on the field.

Two minutes added time

Lingard back in action

Lingard cannot continue .. Alexis Sanchez replaces him

Half time Manchester United 0-0 PSG

PSG have failed to register a single shot on target in the first half of a Champions League match for the first time since their quarter-final second leg against Barcelona in April 2015-Opta

Second half resumes…

Poor decision by Rashford

SAVE! De Gea to the rescue as Kylian Mbapepe header is parried for a corner

GOAL!!! PSG take the lead

Poor defending and Presnel Kimpembe gives the French club the lead at Old Trafford

CHANCE… Angel Di Maria sees his shot deflected off target

PSG come close again but the ball rolls off for a corner kick

PSG scored more goals than any other team in the group stage of the UEFA Champions League (17)! now they have scored 18 all together

GOALLLL !!! PSG double their lead

Kylian Mbappe makes it 2-0 and Di Maria with the assist again

Great save by De Gea as PSG are looking to add more goals

According to Opta, Mbappe has become the third player to score in his first three away Champions League appearances in England, after Luis Enrique and Edin Dzeko.

70 Minutes Manchester United 0-2 PSG

Marco Verratti is injured and is replaced by Leandro Daniel Paredes.

Ball possession: Manchester United: 42%, Paris Saint-Germain: 58%.

Ashley Young with a poor cross for United

Still, PSG leading 2-0 at Old Trafford

Angel Di Maria has done his part for PSG and he makes way for Colin Dagba

Romelu Lukaku comes in for Marcus Rashofrd

This is looking like Solksjaer’s first defeat

RED CARD! Ashley Young gets the marching order

The Frenchman will miss the second leg in Paris

Luuke Shaw gets the yellow card

Before tonight, no French team has ever beaten Manchester United away from home in European competition in 14 meetings (D4 L10), with French clubs losing eight of 10 visits in the Champions League.