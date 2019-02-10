NPFL Review: MFM keep top spot after victory in five-goal hriller

Related News

MFM FC on Sunday dug deep to beat Niger Tornadoes 3-2 in their Nigeria Professional Football League Match Day 8 encounter played at the Agege Stadium in Lagos.

MFM conceded two goals inside the first ten minutes against the visiting Tornadoes team.

Two minutes after the referee got the game underway, Peter Abashiya gave Tornadoes the lead before Jonathan Osondu doubled the lead seven minutes after.

MFM FC who had before Sunday won all their home games held their own as Chuks Kenedimum completed a remarkable comeback for the Olukoya Boys with a last minute goal.

With the victory, MFM have 15 points from seven games and are top of the log in Group A.

For Group B, it is FC Ifeanyi Ubah that are leading after they got a valuable point in the derby away against Heartland FC in Owerri.

The Anambra Warriors have 15 points from eight matches, while Heartland have 13 points.

El Kanemi Warriors are now second in the standings with 15 points from eight matches after a 1-0 win over Abia Warriors.

Group A of the NPFL

There were also home wins for Kwara United, Plateau United, Enyimba and Kano Pillars.

NPFL Results

El-Kanemi 1-0 Abia Warriors

Innocent Gabriel 78’

Kwara Utd 1-0 Wikki

Segun Alebiosu 25’ (PEN)

Plateau Utd 1-0 Go Round

Jesse Akila 77’

Heartland 1-1 FC Ifeanyiubah

Joshua Akhabue 16’ – Chijioke Alaekwe 55’

MFM 3-2 Tornadoes

Abisoye Olawale 45’, Michael Ohanu 52’, Chuks Kenedinum 90+3’ – Peter Abashiya 2’, Jonathan Osondu 9’

Enyimba 1-0 Remo Stars

Onuwa Chukwuka 83’

Kano Pillars 3-1 Yobe Stars

Rabiu Ali 28’ (FK), Chinedu Sunday 38’, David Ebuka 66’ – Philip Auta 87’

Group B of the NPFL

Monday

Sunshine Stars vs Katsina Utd

Gombe United vs Nasarawa Utd

Akwa Utd vs Kada City