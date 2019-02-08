Madrid derby, City battle Chelsea, other key weekend matches

Related News

Bendel Insurance v Rangers @ UNIBEN Sports Complex @4 p.m. on February 10

There will be shouts of ‘Up Bende’ when two of Nigeria’s most storied football clubs, Bendel Insurance and Rangers of Enugu, clash in Benin on Sunday.

The home side’s return to the top flight has been topsy-turvy, having gained just six points from five matches while Rangers have accrued the same number of points from three matches.

Bendel Insurance assistant coach, Baldwin Bazuaye, told the official league website he was confident that the same players that won promotion can stay and do well in the NPFL.

But he said they will be stretched by the experience of Rangers’ players like Godwin Aguda and the nippy Bright Silas.

Current Form: Bendel Insurance [W-L-D-D-D]; Rangers [W-W-W-L-W]

15/03/08 NPF Bendel Insurance 2 – 0 Enugu Rangers

11/11/07 NPF Enugu Rangers 4 – 0 Bendel Insurance

15/07/06 NPF Enugu Rangers 0 – 0 Bendel Insurance

05/05/06 NPF Bendel Insurance 2 – 0 Enugu Rangers

22/10/05 NPF Enugu Rangers 1 – 0 Bendel Insurance

Prediction: Insurance 1-1 Rangers

Man. City v Chelsea @The Etihad @5 p.m. on February 10

Chelsea handed Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City their first league defeat of the season last December.

After that has followed three more. But the Citizens lead the league over Liverpool on goals difference and must press the accelerator to the floor to maintain the pressure.

Guardiola labeled the clash a ‘final’ when he spoke after the 2-0 win away over Everton on Wednesday.

“Now comes a really, really big test – a big bull. Chelsea is an exceptional team with seven days to prepare that game. We will try. We have to prepare well. This is a real final for us this weekend.”

For Chelsea, all title credentials are all but gone. But they can fight for fourth place and a return to the Champions League, even though a victory at the Etihad at this moment looks like a dream.

Chelsea serial slayer, Sergio Aguero, is in good form and he has scored 12 goals in 17 against the Blues; five in the last five meetings. If he is on song, Chelsea will be singing the Blues again on Sunday.

Current Form: Man. City [W-W-L-W-W]; Chelsea [W-L-W-W-L]

08/12/18 PRL Chelsea 2 – 0 Man. City

05/08/18 COS Chelsea 0 – 2 Man. City

04/03/18 PRL Man. City 1 – 0 Chelsea

30/09/17 PRL Chelsea 0 – 1 Man. City

05/04/17 PRL Chelsea 2 – 1 Man. City

Prediction: Man. City 2-0 Chelsea

Atletico Madrid v Real Madrid @Wanda Metropolitano @4:15 p.m. on February 9

Can Santiago Solari concoct a win over Atletico and go second on the La Liga table? Current form suggests that it is possible.

But Diego Simeone’s Atletico are a tough mare to tame, especially at the Wanda Metropolitano. Their last home loss was in May 2018 while matches between the neighbours have always been tough affairs over the last five meetings with 11 goals scored.

Simeone may have to do without Koke and Diego Costa but Solari has a fully fit squad and the bonus of leapfrogging their Sunday opponents.

Current Form: Atletico [L-W-W-D-W]; Real [D-W-W-W-W]

29/09/18 LAL Real Madrid 0 – 0 Atletico Madrid

15/08/18 USC Real Madrid 2 – 4 Atletico Madrid

08/04/18 LAL Real Madrid 1 – 1 Atletico Madrid

18/11/17 LAL Atletico Madrid 0 – 0 Real Madrid

10/05/17 UCL Atletico Madrid 2 – 1 Real Madrid

Prediction: Atletico 1-2 Real Madrid

Fiorentina v Napoli @Stadio Artemio Franchi @6 p.m. on February 9

There will surely be goals in this one with different agenda on the menu.

Napoli want to chip into Juve’s nine-point lead while the Viola are seven points behind Lazio in the chase for Champions League.

Fiorentina manager, Stefano Pioli, will have to adjust for the suspended duo of Marco Benassi and Nikola Milenkovic are both banned.

Pioli has to contend with his three-match loss to Napoli manager, Carlo Ancelotti, in their personal head-to-head clashes.

Current Form: Fiorentina [D-W-W-D-W]; Napoli [W-L-D-W-W]

15/09/18 SEA Napoli 1 – 0 Fiorentina

29/04/18 SEA Fiorentina 3 – 0 Napoli

10/12/17 SEA Napoli 0 – 0 Fiorentina

20/05/17 SEA Napoli 4 – 1 Fiorentina

24/01/17 COI Napoli 1 – 0 Fiorentina

Prediction: Fiorentina 1-2 Napoli