Aleksander Ceferin re-elected UEFA president

Aleksander Ceferin has been re-elected to a fresh four-year term as president of European football governing body UEFA on Thursday.
Aleksander Ceferin is a Slovenian lawyer and football administrator.
Ceferin was president of the Football Association of Slovenia between 2011 and 2016 and had been the President of UEFA since September 14, 2016.
The 51-year-old Ceferin was elected by acclamation as the only candidate standing at the 43rd UEFA Congress in Rome.
He took charge of the organisation in 2016 to complete the term of previous president Michel Platini who was banned for receiving a disputed payment.
As UEFA president, Ceferin is also ensured of a vice-president post within world governing body FIFA.
(dpa/NAN)
