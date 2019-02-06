EL Clasico (LIVE UPDATES): Barcelona, Real Madrid battle in Copa Del Rey

Related News

One of the fiercest rivalries in world football will be ignited tonight as Spanish giants, Barcelona, and Real Madrid clash in the Copa Del Rey

Madrid came out on top 2-1 when these sides last met in this competition, with Gareth Bale sealing a memorable victory for his side late on in the 2013-14 final.

Barca have lifted the cup in every season since then and they will be keen to keep that run going by taking a positive result to the Spanish capital for the return leg in three weeks’ time.

Stay with PREMIUM TIMES for Live updates.

Kick off at Nou Camp is 9pm

REAL MADRID STARTING XI: Navas; Carvajal, Varane, Ramos, Marcelo; Kroos, Llorente, Modric; Vazquez, Benzema, Vinicius

SUBS: Courtois, Nacho, Bale, Casemiro, Asensio, Isco, Ceballos

BARCELONA STARTING XI: Ter Stegen; Semedo, Pique, Lenglet, Alba; Rakitic, Busquets, Arthur; Malcom, Suarez, Coutinho

SUBS: Alena, Messi, Roberto, Boateng, Pena, Vidal, Murillo

We are already underway at the Camp Nou and Real Madrid are ahead

Lucas Vazquez with the goal!

Sergio Ramos cuts off the run of Nelson Semedo. He gets a yellow card

Vinicius Junior has a great chance to double Real Madrid’ s lead, but fails to score as his effort is blocked

Nelson Semedo with an effort for Barcelona but keeper makes a good save

Madrid may have claimed bragging rights in the final five years ago, but Barcelona have dominated this competition ever since by winning it in 2015, 2016, 2017 and 2018

Very intense game and both teams doing well

Navas with another save for Real Madrid

Vinicius Junior concedes a free kick after tripping Malcom

Ball possession: Barcelona: 52%, Real Madrid: 48%.

Suarez forces a good save from Keylor Navas who turns the ball behind for a corner

Dangerous challenge by Lucas Vazquez from Real Madrid

Navas doing very well for Real Madrid tonight

Malcom from Barcelona directs the ball behind the defence, but it’s intercepted

HT Barcelona 0-1 Real Madrid

Real Madrid are enjoying a 1-0 lead into half time thanks to a well-taken goal from Vazquez six minutes in, assisted by in-form striker Benzema. Barca have created a couple of openings and struck the bar through Rakitic, but Los Blancos have been the more dangerous overall

Second half underway at Camp Nou

Chance! Philippe Coutinho fails to find the target with a shot from outside the box

GOAL!! BARCELONA GET THE EQUALISER

Malcom gets the equaliser