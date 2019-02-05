Mourinho fined for tax fraud in Spain

Jose Mourinho. [Photo credit: Skysports]
Former Real Madrid manager Jose Mourinho has accepted a one-year prison sentence for defrauding the Spanish state of 3.3 million euros (2.8 million pounds).

A Spanish court filing which indicated this on Tuesday showed, however, that the Portuguese would not serve any jail time.

The filing indicated that the tax ministry and Mourinho’s defence team had agreed to exchange the 12-month prison sentence with a daily fine.

The fine of 250 euros for 24 months is equivalent to 182,500 euros, and as it is under Spanish law jail terms under two years can be served under probation.

The court filing said Mourinho leased his image rights to companies based in the British Virgin Islands and Ireland in 2004.

It added that the Portuguese left those earnings out of his tax returns from 2011 and 2012 when he was coach of Real Madrid and a fiscal resident in Spain.

The document claimed that this was “with the aim of obtaining illicit profits”.

As well as the one-year prison sentence, Mourinho has been fined 1.9 million euros, 60 percent of the amount defrauded, as well as 121,764 euros in interest.

The 56-year-old and his representatives could not immediately be reached for comment.

Mourinho is one of the most successful coaches in modern European football, winning league titles with Chelsea, Inter Milan, Real Madrid, and Porto.

He also won the UEFA Champions League in 2004 with Porto and in 2010 with Inter Milan.

The Portuguese was sacked in December by English Premier League club side Manchester United.

This was after the club, who won the last of their record 20 top flight league titles in 2013, endured their worst start to a season for 28 years.(Reuters/NAN)

