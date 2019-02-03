NPFL Review: Unbeaten runs end for Rivers United, FC Ifeanyi Ubah

Related News

The duo of Rivers United and FC IfeanyiUbah have been stripped of their bragging rights as unbeaten teams in the Nigeria Professional Football League this season.

Two-time African champions, Enyimba, claimed a deserved 2-0 win over Rivers United in a brilliantly-contested NPFL game decided on Sunday in Aba.

United came into the game in fine fettle as they were unbeaten in four previous matches and sitting proudly at the summit of the division.

The ‘Pride of Rivers’ started Sunday’s contest at the Enyimba International Stadium well enough but conceded just before the break, in what ultimately proved to be the turning point of the high-octane encounter.

Bashir Abdulrahman scored the decisive goal on 43 minutes after Ibrahim Mustapha’s mazy run carved open the Rivers United rear guard.

One minute before the end of regulation time, Enyimba scored the game’s second goal and it was the least their dominance deserved.

While many would have predicted the win for Enyimba, far less would have tipped Abia Warriors to claim all three points in the derby clash away to FC IfeanyiUbah.

Abia Warriors have started the season on a shaky note with no points in their previous away games.

However, the coach Henry Makinwa tutored side got their acts together in Nnewi where they inflicted the first defeat of the season on FC Ifeanyi Ubah as the Match Day 6 encounter enter 2-1 in favour of the visitors.

In all, a total of 27 goals were scored in ten matches today as the eight home teams again won with Abia Warriors the only team to win on the road.

Akwa United, Kano Pillars and Katsina United all won big in front of their fans.

Akwa United beat Go Round FC 3-0 with goals by Christopher Lolo, Ndifreke Effiong and Friday Ubong, while Adamu Hassan grabbed a brace in Pillars 3-0 demolition of Nasarawa United.

The big home win has most certainly eased the pressure on Akwa United Brazilian coach Rafael Everton after he was handed an ultimatum last week.

MFM Vs Wikki Tourists in the NPFL

In Lagos, MFM FC scored a late goal to beat Wikki Tourists 1-0 to preserve their perfect run at the Agege Stadium fondly called the Soccer Temple.

NPFL RESULTS

Sunshine Stars 2-1 Remo Stars

Katsina Utd 3-1 Tornadoes

El-Kanemi 2-1 Yobe Stars

MFM 1-0 Wikki

Enyimba 2-0 Rivers Utd

Gombe Utd 0-0 Plateau Utd

Heartland 3-2 Kada Stars

Akwa Utd 3-0 Go Round

Kano Pillars 3-0 Nasarawa Utd

FCIU 1-2 Abia Warriors