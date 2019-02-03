CAF Confederation Cup: Rangers set for crunch clash against Salitas

Related News

Seven-time Nigerian league champions, Rangers International F.C., will be starting their campaign in the group phase of CAF Confederation Cup with a tricky tie against Burkina-Faso Cup champions, Salitas F.C.

The Flying Antelopes as Rangers are often called are optimistic of kicking off the group stage of the competition on a positive note.

The first group stage match scheduled for ‘The Cathedral’, Nnamdi Azikiwe stadium, Enugu, is scheduled to kickoff by 2:00 p.m. It will be handled by FIFA World Cup referee, Bakary Papa Gasama from the Gambia.

Unbeaten Rangers

Rangers, tutored by Coach Olugbenga Ogunbote, are presently on a six-match unbeaten run in the CAF Confederation Cup as they have recorded five wins and a draw in their past outings.

Indeed, Rangers have all it takes to kick start the group stage challenge on a good note against surprise team of the competition, Salitas. Salitas was formed barely five years back (2014).

The pint-sized trio of Bright Silas, Ajani Ibrahim and Aguda Godwin are all in good form ahead of Sunday’s encounter.

While Coach Ogunbote has expressed concerns over the change in time by CAF, he is full of optimism of overcoming any challenge in the form of Salitas F.C.

He said: “If there was anything I could have done, it would be to change the time for the match but it is beyond the club management as it has been fixed by the organizers and we have to play our usual game with victory for a good start in our minds.”

Also speaking ahead of the encounter with visiting Salitas, ‘Fox in the Box’, Ajani Ibrahim, said, “We have all it takes to do a good job in the match against Salitas and go as far as the final match of the competition. People look at us as a small team, but I know that this year, Rangers will surprise everybody because we have a good coach, determination and above all unity in the team. We have our eyes set at both domestic and continental triumphs.”

Team Selection

Rangers will be banking on the defensive pair of Pape Ousmane Sane and Semiu Liadi to provide the needed cover for Ghanaian shot-stopper, Nana Bonsu, who is expected to be between the sticks for the Nigerian flagbearers.

In the attacking roles, Ogunbote would be spoiled for options as all his men are fit for selection.

The visiting Burkinabe club are handled by coach Coulibaly Ladji and they would be playing without their inspirational skipper, pint-sized Barro Youssouf Bagbeba, who is suspended for this tie.

Meanwhile, Rangers winger, Bright Silas, who has four goals to his name in the competition said they would not underrate Salitas FC.

“We know they are a good side but I believe we have all it takes to help us to a good start at this stage of the competition. We respect them but we don’t fear them. We shall play our normal game believing God for His grace and favour. Sure, we want to start the group stage very well and end the competition on a high,” he said

Unlike other groups where some teams dropped from the Champions League, all the teams in Group B were originally entered for this Confederation Cup.