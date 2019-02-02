EPL Round-Up: Higuaín scores twice as Chelsea trounce Huddersfield

Related News

The acquisition of Gonzalo Higuain is already paying off for Chelsea as the Argentine scored twice on Saturday to help the Blues to a resounding 5-0 win over relegation battlers, Huddersfield.

Chelsea had in their last outing, suffered their worst defeat ever in the Premier League era when they were beaten 4-0 by AFC Bournemouth.

Maurizio Sarri’s men, however, came to the party on Saturday, prepared. Not only did they pick the three points at stake but they did so in style, with Higuaín scoring two, Eden Hazard doing same before David Luiz put the icing on the cake with a fifth goal.

Higuain opened the scoring after 16 minutes with his first goal for Chelsea before Hazard made it 2-0 with a penalty in first-half injury-time and then added the third in the 66th minute.

January signing, Higuain, curled in his second goal shortly afterward (69) before David Luiz headed in from a corner late in the game in the 86th minute.

Higuain is the first Chelsea player to score twice on their home league debut for the club since Mario Stanic vs West Ham in August 2000.

Now, the biggest win of the season recorded on Saturday as helped Chelsea regain fourth place from Arsenal who visits champions Manchester City tomorrow.

On their part, Huddersfield stays 12 points adrift at the bottom of the table.

In the other Saturday Premier League games, Leon Balogun’s Brighton played a barren draw against Watford while Burnley and Southampton also shared the spoils with their game ended 1-1.

At Goodison Park, Everton was beaten 3-1 at home by Wolverhampton while Crystal Palace beat Fulham 2-0.

With that result, Fulham becomes the first side in history to lose eight consecutive top-flight London derby matches.

EPL RESULTS

Tottenham Hotspur 1 – 0 Newcastle United

Brighton & Hove Albion 0 – 0 Watford

Burnley 1 – 1 Southampton

Chelsea 5 – 0 Huddersfield Town

Crystal Palace 2 – 0 Fulham

Everton 1 – 3 Wolverhampton Wanderers