CAF Champions League: Lobi Stars Lose At Home Against Wydad Casablanca

Related News

Life may have just gotten more difficult for Nigeria’s sole campaigner in the CAF Champions League, Lobi Stars.

The Makurdi-based team became the first club to lose a home match in the Group A of the CAF Champions League. They were piped 0-1 on Saturday by visiting Wydad Casablanca of Morocco.

A penalty kick scored just before the half-hour mark by Mohamed Nahiri gave the North Africans all three points from Saturday’s game played at the Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium in Enugu.

Lobi Stars originally play their home games at the Aper Aku Stadium situated in the Benue State capital but the Confederation of African Football, CAF, did not approve the stadium for continental games.

Before Saturday’s loss, Lobi Stars had won their other games at the Enugu Stadium, the last being the 2-1 win over Mamelodi Sundowns.

Having lost at home, Lobi Stars will be hoping they can change the tide and cause an upset when they face the Moroccans next week Tuesday in the MatchDay 4 of the series.

Saturday’s win has sent the Moroccans to the top of the table and they look likely to consolidate the lead in the next matchday. Wydads’ are a formidable side, especially at their home ground in the heart of Casablanca.

After the Wydad game, Lobi Stars will be still be traveling to face Sundowns before they end the series with a home game against Asec Mimosas.

To stand any chance of progressing out of their group, Lobi Stars must get good results in their back-to-back away games.

It is on record that only Enyimba have won the CAF Champions League and the Peoples Elephant did it in style; winning the 2003 and 2004 editions of the prestigious continental club competition.