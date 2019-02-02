Moses scores first goal in Turkey

Related News

Victor Moses has gotten off to the best possible start in Turkey as he scored within 10 minutes of his second appearance in Fenerbahce colours last Friday.

Moses, who made a switch on loan from Chelsea to the Super Lig, came on for Andre Ayew in the 64th minute and the former Super Eagles winger started the move that led to the second goal from the midfield.

He drove past two defenders, exchanged passes with Jailson before he finished with a neat side-foot shot past the Goztepe goalkeeper in the 73rd minute to give the homers a 2-0 lead.

Moses has helped Fenerbahce to two consecutive victories in what has been a dire season for the 19-time league champions.

Moses celebrated in Batman mode and he explained to Fenerbahce TV.

”The celebration is basically when Batman is on a mission, you can’t see him, so that’s what it is obviously,” Moses revealed.

”The buildup to the goal, me scoring that goal, going through defenders, you want to tap the ball into the net, so that’s the meaning of this, like a Batman.”

Moses in his two games has achieved 50 minutes compared to 26 for Chelsea before his move.

”Hopefully [there] is more to come, as I said it’s all about the team, if we keep playing good like this, hopefully, I’ll score more goals,” he said.

Fenerbahce are currently sitting 11th on the table with 15 matches left in the 2018/19 season.

Watch his goal here: