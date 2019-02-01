Rangers host Salitas of Burkina Faso, three other matches to watch this weekend

Related News

Rangers v Salitas @Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium @2pm on Feb.3

Rangers have been in good form in Africa and playing in the new season of the Nigeria Professional Football League should have helped the Gbenga Ogunbote-tutored team to gel better. They welcome a Burkina Faso team to Enugu on Sunday. Bright Silas, with four goals in five Confederation Cup matches, is expected to be the bright spark down the right flank while Bobby Clement or Michael Uchebo should be picked to lead the attack.

Salitas fought off al Nasr of Libya 3-2 on aggregate to make the group stage and should not be discountenanced because they are from Burkina Faso.

Current Form: Rangers [W-W-L-W-W]; Salitas [W-W-L-W-D]

Head to head: First ever meeting

Prediction: Rangers 2-0 Salitas

Man. City v Arsenal @Etihad Stadium @5:30pm on Feb.3

Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City seem to have the keys to defeating Arsenal because they have won their last matchups against the Gunners. If they achieve another win on Sunday, it will be the first time since 1937 that Arsenal will lose four in a row in the league. Unai Emery’s worry will be the dire form displayed by his team on their travels with City needing a pick-me-up victory to get back in the title race. Guardiola has doubts about Ederson concerning a thigh injury while Emery has a raft of injuries that his fit players must compensate for. So much is at stake, which could mean a very cautious first half while the first goal will be very important.

Current Form: Man. City [L-W-W-W-W]; Arsenal [W-L-W-L-W]

Head to head

12/08/18 PRL Arsenal 0 – 2 Man. City

01/03/18 PRL Arsenal 0 – 3 Man. City

25/02/18 LEC Arsenal 0 – 3 Man. City

05/11/17 PRL Man. City 3 – 1 Arsenal

23/04/17 FAC Arsenal 2 – 1 Man. City

Prediction: Man. City 2-0 Arsenal

AS Roma v AC Milan @Stadio Olimpico @8:30pm on Feb.3

A point separates Roma and Milan in the quest for the last Champions League slot in Serie A, which makes Sunday’s encounter a six-pointer.

Roma start handicapped because they have to call on the returning Daniele De Rossi as Bryan Cristante and Steven Nzonzi will have to sit out the match because of accumulation of cautions. This means Milan start as favourites with new forward, Krzysztof Piatek, already firing on all cylinders. Last weekend, Roma lost a three-goal lead away to Atalanta to get a point while Milan overpowered Napoli midweek to gain a berth in the semi-final of Coppa Italia.

Current Form: AS Roma [L-D-W-W-W]; AC Milan [W-D-W-L-W]

Head to head

31/08/18 SEA AC Milan 2 – 1 AS Roma

25/02/18 SEA AS Roma 0 – 2 AC Milan

01/10/17 SEA AC Milan 0 – 2 AS Roma

07/05/17 SEA AC Milan 1 – 4 AS Roma

12/12/16 SEA AS Roma 1 – 0 AC Milan

Prediction: AS Roma 2-2 AC Milan

Lyon v PSG @Groupama Stadium @9pm on Feb.3

PSG lead Ligue 1 with a 13-point gap to second-placed Lille but will have to continue to hover up victories and points without the injured Neymar, who is expected to be sidelined for the next 10 weeks.

With Adrien Rabiot on exile and Marco Verratti injured, Thomas Tuchel could hand new Argentine midfielder Leandro Paredes a league debut. Lyon are in third place and have the unique opportunity to claw back some of the 16 points gap to the leaders.

Current Form: Lyon [D-D-W-W-W]; PSG [W-W-W-W-L]

Head to head

07/10/18 LI1 PSG 5 – 0 Lyon

21/01/18 LI1 Lyon 2 – 1 PSG

17/09/17 LI1 PSG 2 – 0 Lyon

19/03/17 LI1 PSG 2 – 1 Lyon

27/11/16 LI1 Lyon 1 – 2 PSG

Prediction: Lyon 2-2 PSG