NPFL: Police arrest fans who allegedly attacked referee

Two of the four hoodlums who attacked centre referee, Sam Agba, after the Nigeria Professional Football League match between Plateau United Football Club of Jos and Ifeanyi Uba of Nnewi at the new Jos Stadium, have been arrested by the police.

A statement issued by Plateau United Media officer, Albert Dakup, revealed that Lawal Jibrin and Auwalu Shedan were arrested Wednesday in Jos after the police declared them wanted in connection with the incident.

The two suspects have been detained at the Jos Area Command police station and will be charged to court after the conclusion of the investigation to determine their level of complicity.

The general manager of the Club, Pius Henwan, said efforts are on to apprehend the remaining who are on the run.

Mr Henwan explained that management will stop at nothing to ensure that all those found wanting are dealt with decisively according to the laws of the land.

PREMIUM TIMES reported how some irate fans attacked centre referee, Mr Agba, after the game on Match Day 1 of the NPFL between Plateau United and Ifeanyi Uba ended goalless on January 13.

That development forced the League Management Company (LMC) to banish Plateau United from the new Jos stadium to Ilorin before taking the team to Lafia after the club appealed the decision.

Another NPFL club, Remo Stars, have also been mandated to provide erring supporters who attacked the referee in charge of their Match Day 3 encounter against Bendel Insurance.

LMC said after deliberations on reports and evidence from the attack on match officials by supporters of Remo Stars FC at the end of Match Day 3 fixture against Insurance of Benin, they deemed it fit to fine Remo Stars a total of N6 million. They also directed that the club plays its next three home matches in Oshogbo, Osun State.

The chairman of Remo Stars FC, was also banned from further participation in the next three Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) matches. He was fined N1 million for granting a media interview in which he made comments that brought the league to disrepute.