EPL Round-Up: Manchester City suffers shocking defeat, United escape

The Manchester teams had it tough in the English Premier League on Tuesday as Manchester City lost ground in the title race with a shock 2-1 loss away to Newcastle. City rivals, Manchester United, could only salvage a home draw.

The defeat left Pep Guardiola’s second-placed side four points behind leaders Liverpool, who will go seven clear at the summit if they beat Leicester at Anfield on Wednesday.

Sergio Aguero fired City into a first-minute lead at St James’ Park but Newcastle equalised in the second half through Salomon Rondon before Matt Ritchie struck the winner with a penalty 10 minutes from time.

For United, though their winning streak was halted, the Red Devils will take consolation as they forced their way to secure a 2-2 draw against Burnley.

United were two goals down before Paul Pogba and Victor Lindelof rescued their team from defeat.

In other Tuesday games, Arsenal beat grieving Cardiff City 2-1 while West Ham United were pounded 3-0 by Wolverhampton.

Fulham also gave themselves hope of surviving relegation as they came from behind to beat Brighton 4-2.

Results

Arsenal 2-1 Cardiff

Fulham 4- 2 Brighton

Huddersfield 0- 1 Everton

Wolves 3-0 West Ham

Manchester Utd 2-2 Burnley

Newcastle 2-1 Manchester City