FA Cup: Mikel debuts for Middlesbrough, Success scores for Watford

Mikel debuts for Middlesbrough
Mikel debuts for Middlesbrough

Super Eagles captain, John Obi Mikel, did not have to wait for too long before making his debut for his new club, Middlesbrough.

He was in the starting lineup for the Championship side in Saturday’s FA Cup Fourth Round clash against Newport County.

Mikel had a decent outing with Boro playing for a little over one hour, but his team was denied victory as Newport forced a replay with their last-minute equaliser.

Before Saturday’s outing, Mikel last competitive club game was over three months ago.

Elsewhere, Leon Balogun’s Brighton played out a barren draw at home against West Brom and would now have to go for a replay at the Hawthorns to see if they would progress into the Fifth Round.

At St James Park, Andre Gray and Nigeria international, Isaac Success got the goals for Watford on Saturday as they romped to a 2-0 victory over Newcastle United in the Fourth Round FA Cup tie.

Okowa Campaign AD

The duo justified manager Javi Gracia’s decision to change his entire team as they fired Watford into the FA Cup fifth round at the expense of Newcastle.

As he had done in the previous round, Gracia made 11 changes for the trip to St James’ Park but saw his understudies outplay Rafael Benitez’s reshuffled side, whose record of not having made it past the fourth round since 2006 remains painfully intact.

Gray’s 62nd-minute strike and a late second from Success were enough to keep the Hornets in the FA Cup alongside other big names like the Manchester teams who beat Burnley and Arsenal to progress.

England – FA Cup Results

Accrington Stanley 0 – 1 Derby County

Brighton & Hove Albion 0 – 0 West Bromwich Albion

Doncaster Rovers 2 – 1 Oldham Athletic

Manchester City 5 – 0 Burnley

Middlesbrough 1 – 1 Newport County

Newcastle United 0 – 2 Watford

Portsmouth 1 – 1 Queens Park Rangers

Shrewsbury Town 2 – 2 Wolverhampton Wanderers

Swansea City 4 – 1 Gillingham

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

 

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: New Discovery! Click Here To See A Miracle Device That Can Cure DIABETES, BLOOD PRESSURE, STROKE, ARTHRITIS, PAINS, OBESITY And 50 Other CHRONIC DISEASES Without Drugs Or Herbs.. Click Here Now To See It

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.