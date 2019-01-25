FA Cup: Manchester United knock out Arsenal

Related News

Manchester United have sent Arsenal packing from this year’s FA Cup after they thumped the Gunners 3-1 at the Emirates on Friday night.

Goals from former Arsenal man, Alexis Sanchez, as well as Jesse Lingard and Anthony Martial gave Manchester United the safe passage into the FA Cup Fifth Round as well as an astonishing eighth win in as many games under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

The Red Devils scored twice in the space of 149 first-half seconds through Sanchez and Lingard after taking time to get going.

Arsenal gave themselves some hope when Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang pulled one back before half time. But they could not find a way past Sergio Romero for a leveller. Anthony Martial killed things off for good late on.

With this ouster, Arsenal are realistically left with the Europa League title to fight for and perhaps a top-four finish in the league.