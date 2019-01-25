Arsenal Vs Manchester United (LIVE UPDATES): Solskjaer Faces Tough FA Cup Test Against Gunners

Related News

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has been enjoying a smooth run since taking over at Manchester United but he faces another tough test tonight as his team faces Arsenal in the Fourth Round of the FA Cup.

The Red Devils make the trip to North London on the back of a seven-game winning streak while the Gunners also have momentum on their side after beating Chelsea in their most recent outing.

United have won this competition 12 times before, bettered only by Arsenal’s 13 triumphs, and they have lost just one of their last six meetings with today’s opponents.

Nigeria international Alex Iwobi has been given a starting role in this crunch tie while for Alexis Sanchez has also been given a chance to start against his former club.

Stay with PREMIUM TIMES for Live Updates…

Kickoff 8.55pm

ARSENAL TEAM NEWS

STARTING XI: Cech; Maitland-Niles, Sokratis, Koscielny, Kolasinac; Torreira, Xhaka; Iwobi, Ramsey, Aubameyang; Lacazette

SUBS: Leno, Mustafi, Monreal, Lichtsteiner, Elneny, Guendouzi, Ozil

MANCHESTER UNITED TEAM NEWS!

STARTING XI: Romero; Young, Lindelof, Bailly, Shaw; Herrera, Matic, Pogba; Lingard, Lukaku, Sanchez

SUBS: Grant, Dalot, Jones, Fred, Mata, Martial, Rashford

Kickoff at the Emirates!

Manchester United win an early corner kick

Arsenal trying to dictate the pace in the early exchanges

United are unbeaten in their last three meetings with Arsenal.

Iwobi gets a cross to Lacazzette but the French striker fluffs it

Arsenal try to launch an attack but Aubameyang gives away the possession

We are still awaiting the first real shot of the contest, with 15 minutes now on the clock.

Game halted as Arsenal’s Sokratis is injured

But the experienced centre-back does not look as though he will be able to continue.

Lukaku flagged offside

Iwobi tries a low shot but straight into the hands of the United goalkeeper

Missed chance for United … Lukaku and Pogba failed to get the vital touch to the cross from Lingard

The boos are deafening at the Emirates each time Sanchez gets the ball

Iwobi wins a corner kick for Arsenal

Lukaku with the assist as Sanchez scores against his former club

United scored with their first shot on target

GOAL!!! Lingard makes it two

United have now scored 21 goals across eight matches under Solskjaer .. they can still increase that tally tonight

Iwobi tries to wriggle his way through the United defence but no way for the Nigerian

Ramsey shoots but deflected for a corner kick

Three minutes added time

Half Time.. Arsenal 1-2 Manchester United