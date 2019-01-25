Arsenal Vs Manchester United (LIVE UPDATES): Solskjaer Faces Tough FA Cup Test Against Gunners

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has been enjoying a smooth run since taking over at Manchester United but he faces another tough test tonight as his team faces Arsenal in the Fourth Round of the FA Cup.
The Red Devils make the trip to North London on the back of a seven-game winning streak while the Gunners also have momentum on their side after beating Chelsea in their most recent outing.
United have won this competition 12 times before, bettered only by Arsenal’s 13 triumphs, and they have lost just one of their last six meetings with today’s opponents.
Nigeria international Alex Iwobi has been given a starting role in this crunch tie while for Alexis Sanchez has also been given a chance to start against his former club.
Kickoff 8.55pm
ARSENAL TEAM NEWS
STARTING XI: Cech; Maitland-Niles, Sokratis, Koscielny, Kolasinac; Torreira, Xhaka; Iwobi, Ramsey, Aubameyang; Lacazette
SUBS: Leno, Mustafi, Monreal, Lichtsteiner, Elneny, Guendouzi, Ozil
MANCHESTER UNITED TEAM NEWS!
STARTING XI: Romero; Young, Lindelof, Bailly, Shaw; Herrera, Matic, Pogba; Lingard, Lukaku, Sanchez
SUBS: Grant, Dalot, Jones, Fred, Mata, Martial, Rashford
Kickoff at the Emirates!
Manchester United win an early corner kick
Arsenal trying to dictate the pace in the early exchanges
United are unbeaten in their last three meetings with Arsenal.
Iwobi gets a cross to Lacazzette but the French striker fluffs it
Arsenal try to launch an attack but Aubameyang gives away the possession
We are still awaiting the first real shot of the contest, with 15 minutes now on the clock.
Game halted as Arsenal’s Sokratis is injured
But the experienced centre-back does not look as though he will be able to continue.
Lukaku flagged offside
Iwobi tries a low shot but straight into the hands of the United goalkeeper
Missed chance for United … Lukaku and Pogba failed to get the vital touch to the cross from Lingard
The boos are deafening at the Emirates each time Sanchez gets the ball
Iwobi wins a corner kick for Arsenal
Lukaku with the assist as Sanchez scores against his former club
United scored with their first shot on target
GOAL!!! Lingard makes it two
United have now scored 21 goals across eight matches under Solskjaer .. they can still increase that tally tonight
Iwobi tries to wriggle his way through the United defence but no way for the Nigerian
Ramsey shoots but deflected for a corner kick
Three minutes added time