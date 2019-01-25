Victor Moses completes loan move to Fenerbahce

Former Super Eagles star, Victor Moses, has completed his loan move to Turkish side Fenerbahce.

Moses had been relegated to the background at Chelsea since Maurizio Sarri took over at  managing just six appearances all season.

The winger now has a new lease of life as he has sealed an 18-month deal with Fenerbahçe to revive his ailing club career.

Moses was part of the Chelsea team that won the Premier League title in 2017 and one year later lifted the FA Cup under Italian Manager Antonio Conte.

The former Super Eagles winger joined the Stamford Bridge outfit from Wigan Athletics in 2012, but became a prominent part of Antonio Conte’s team that won Premier League in 2017.

One year after lifted FA Cup title in 2018, operating primarily as a right wing-back in a 3-4-3 formation.

Chelsea in a short statement on Friday wished Moses well in his latest adventure: “We wish Victor, a popular member of the squad, all the best on his loan deal in Turkey.” the club said.

In total, Moses has made 128 Chelsea appearances, scoring 18 goals.

This will be the fourth loan spell for Moses since he joined Chelsea.

He has been famed out to Liverpool, West Ham United, and Stoke City between 2013 and 2016.

