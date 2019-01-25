Four key matches to watch this weekend

Related News

Rangers v Enyimba @Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium @4pm on Jan.27

Rangers have been good on the continent, having won five of their six matches. But on return to the domestic scene last Wednesday, they were humbled 1-0 in Lagos by MFM.

Enyimba have no continental assignment and they are yet to sparkle in the new season of the Nigeria Professional Football League.

Though they won their opening game and almost won away at Kwara United, they then faltered at the Enyimba International Stadium last Wednesday against Lobi.

Rangers seek their first points of the season while Enyimba need all the points they can get to get back to where they believe they belong. Past matches between these two teams have always been tight and it should not be any different on Sunday.

Current Form: Rangers [L-W-W-W-D]; Enyimba [D-L-W-L-L]

Head to head

Sun 11/03/18 NPF Rangers 1 – 0 Enyimba

Sun 03/09/17 NPF Rangers 1 – 1 Enyimba

Sun 02/04/17 NPF Enyimba 2 – 1 Rangers

Sun 31/07/16 NPF Enyimba 1 – 1 Rangers

Sun 27/03/16 NPF Rangers 2 – 1 Enyimba

Prediction: Rangers 2-1 Enyimba

Arsenal v Man. United @Emirates Stadium @9pm on Jan.25

Can Arsenal manufacture a Friday night upset?

Manchester United under Ole Gunnar Solksjaer vewon seven consecutive games with the players playing with renewed gusto. Many will, however, say the Red Devils rode their luck against Tottenham, where David de Gea made a ton of saves to engineer an unlikely win.

The FA Cup might be Arsenal’s only avenue to win a trophy this season. Their pedigree in the competition – 13 wins – and experience of Unai Emery in knockout competitions makes them slight favourites. They are, however, hampered by a lot of injuries – the latest being Hector Bellerin, who has been ruled out for the rest of the season.

Can Arsenal come to the fore again despite all the odds stacked against them?

Current Form: Arsenal [W-L-W-W-L]; Man. United [W-W-W-W-W]

Head to head

Wed 05/12/18 PRL Man. United 2 – 2 Arsenal

Sun 29/04/18 PRL Man. United 2 – 1 Arsenal

Sat 02/12/17 PRL Arsenal 1 – 3 Man. United

Sun 07/05/17 PRL Arsenal 2 – 0 Man. United

Sat 19/11/16 PRL Man. United 1 – 1 Arsenal

Prediction: Arsenal 2-3 Man. United

SS Lazio v Juventus @Stadio Olimpico @8:30pm on Jan.27

Lazio are 24 points behind Juventus, in sixth place in the Italian Serie A. But a host of Juve injuries gives Le Aquile a fighting chance to get a good result at the Stadio Olimpico on Sunday.

The question asked in Italy is whether Juventus can go the whole season unbeaten. History does not give Lazio any chance, having not beaten the Old Lady for six years.

Simone Inzaghi will also have to rearrange his defence line as he will be without Luiz Felipe and the suspended Francesco Acerbi.

Massimiliano Allegri also has to deal with injured players including Juan Cuadrado, Andrea Barzagli, Mario Mandzukic, Medhi Benatia, Joao Cancelo, Sami Khedira and Miralem Pjanic. He, however, has capable replacements in a deep squad that added Cristiano Ronaldo, already Serie A’s top scorer with 14 goals.

Can Lazio engineer an unlikely defeat and halt Juve’s procession to an eighth consecutive title?

Current Form: Lazio [L-W-D-W-W]; Juventus [W-W-W-W-D]

Head to head

Sat 25/08/18 SEA Juventus 2 – 0 SS Lazio

Sat 03/03/18 SEA SS Lazio 0 – 1 Juventus

Sat 14/10/17 SEA Juventus 1 – 2 SS Lazio

Sun 13/08/17 SUC Juventus 2 – 3 SS Lazio

Wed 17/05/17 COI Juventus 2 – 0 SS Lazio

Prediction: SS Lazio 1-3 Juventus

AC Milan v Napoli @San Siro @8:30pm on Jan.27

AC Milan have steadily climbed back into the reckoning, with their 2-0 win away at Genoa last Monday taking them into fourth place in Serie A. But their Saturday opponent, Napoli, are the second best team in Italy and have been for a while.

Krzysztof Piatek has replaced the departed Gonzalo Higuain in Gennaro Gattuso’s side while Carlo Ancelotti is able to call on the return of defensive rock, Kalidou Koulibaly, and versatile attacker, Lorenzo Insigne.

Insigne loves playing Milan and has scored six goals against them. These include a stunning strike at San Siro in 2017 that led to Insigne’s father getting a tattoo of the celebration.

None of these teams can afford to drop points as one chases the leader and the other chases Champions League qualification.

Current Form: AC Milan [W-L-W-W-D]; Napoli [W-W-W-L-W]

Head to head

Sat 25/08/18 SEA Napoli 3 – 2 AC Milan

Sun 15/04/18 SEA AC Milan 0 – 0 Napoli

Sat 18/11/17 SEA Napoli 2 – 1 AC Milan

Sat 21/01/17 SEA AC Milan 1 – 2 Napoli

Sat 27/08/16 SEA Napoli 4 – 2 AC Milan

Prediction: AC Milan 1-3 Napoli