FIFA bans Ex-Nigerien referee for bribery

Related News

Former international referee Ibrahim Chaibou has been banned for life after being found guilty of taking bribes, global football body FIFA said on Thursday.

The official from Niger Republic was also fined 200,000 Swiss francs (about £154,104).

He is banned from “all football-related activities”, including administrative ones, FIFA said in a statement.

FIFA, however, did not give further details, except that Chaibou was told of the ban on Tuesday.

(Reuters/NAN)