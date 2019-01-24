Super Eagles Star, Ahmed Musa, Loses Mum

Related News

The assistant captain of the Super Eagles, Ahmed Musa, has lost his mum.

The fleet-footed winger announced the death of his mother on his Twitter account on Thursday.

He wrote: “What a sad day of my life, just lose my mum.”

Musa, who presently plays his club football with Saudi Arabian team Al-Nassr had often times spoken in awe of his now late mum; describing her as a pillar in his football career.

It is understood that Ahmed Musa’s mum was sick before her demise.

Musa had earlier written on his twitter handle: “I am sure being tucked in bed is not the best thing you know to do. All your children are waiting for you to get out of bed and say ‘I am back in action’. Get well soon Sweet Mum!”