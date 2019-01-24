Middlesbrough confirms signing Mikel

Mikel Obi posing with the jersey of his new team, Middlesbrough
Championship side, Middlesbrough, have now officially confirmed the signing of Super Eagles captain, John Obi Mikel.

The club, on their official website on Thursday, announced that Mikel has joined them on a short-term deal.

Mikel rose to prominence during an 11-year stint with Chelsea, making nearly 400 appearances for The Blues and winning a host of honours including two Premier League titles and the Champions League.

Reports had linked Mikel with a host of European clubs including AS Roma and Wolfsburg as well as sides in the English top flight and the Championship, but the midfielder has opted to join The Teessiders who are hoping for promotion back to the Premier League.

Club boss Tony Pulis was delighted to complete the signing of Mikel and he said: “I’m pleased to get him in. He is a man with a lot of experience and quality.

“He has a winning mentality and he wants to be here be a part of what we are looking to achieve.”

Mikel is the club’s second addition of the January transfer window, following the arrival of Rajiv van La Parra on loan from Huddersfield earlier in the month. He will wear the number 2 shirt.

Mikel becomes the fifth Nigerian to play for Boro, after Yakubu, Bartholomew Ogbeche, Carl Ikeme and Kenneth Omeruo.

