NPFL Round-Up: Remo Stars, Plateau United secure away points

Despite the tough times being experienced at Remo Stars and Plateau United, both teams on Wednesday secured vital away points in their respective Nigeria Professional Football League Match Day 4 games.

While Remo Stars forced Niger Tornadoes to a barren draw, Plateau United shared the spoils with Akwa United having forced them to a 2-2 stalemate.

Both Remo Stars and Plateau United were recently hit with fines by the League Management Company for crowd violence. Both teams have also been banished from their traditional home grounds.

In the other midweek games, there were also stalemates in Akure where Sunshine Stars were forced to a 1-1 draw by Rivers United.

The game in Aba between Enyimba and Lobi Stars also failed to provide a winner same as it was the case in Benin City where newly promoted Bendel Insurance settled for a goalless draw with visiting Kwara United.

No away victory was recorded in Match Day 4, unlike the earlier three match days where at least an away win was recorded.

NPFL MATCHDAY 4 RESULTS

Katsina Utd 1-0 Wikki

Sunshine Stars 1-1 Rivers Utd

MFM 1-0 Rangers

Enyimba 0-0 Lobi

Insurance 0-0 Kwara Utd

Tornadoes 0-0 Remo Stars

FCIU 1-0 Yobe Stars

Heartland 1-0 Go Round

Akwa Utd 2-2 Plateau Utd

Gombe Utd 2-0 Kano Pillars

Abia Warriors 1-0 Kada City