Nigerian Goals: Onyekuru gets milestone, Awoniyi ends goal drought

Henry Onyekuru
‎The French coach has signed the highly rated Nigerian striker, Henry Onyekuru [Photo: Ducor Sports]

Henry Onyekuru was sent by Everton to Galatasaray to grow and he is doing just that as he accomplished a milestone in his young career last Saturday with his first professional hat trick.

Gala went on to beat Ankaragucu 6-0 but the hero of the day was the 21-year-old forward. His shot was charged down and that led to the first goal of the game in the very first minute.

He scored his first on 21 minutes, added his second in the 59th and completed his hat trick in the 63rd minute – capping it with an Azingo dance display.

Onyekuru has now scored nine league goals in 16 appearances while Galatasaray are in second place with 32 points, six behind league leaders, Istanbul Basaksehir.

 

Awoniyi returns with a goal after 330 days

After finding the going tough at Gent, Taiwo Awoniyi cancelled his loan deal and moved to the familiar surrounding of Royal Excel Mouscron and that did the trick.

Just four minutes after a re-introduction for the team he made a debut for on August 12, 2017, the U-17 World Cup winner registered his first league goal in Belgium in 330 days. Mouscron beat KV Oostende 2-1 to move to 20 points in the 22-week league table and 14th position.

 

