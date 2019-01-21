NPFL: Remo Stars, Bendel Insurance coaches react after stalemate

Related News

Newly promoted side, Bendel Insurance, picked a point away from home in their debut game in the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) at the gateway international stadium, Sagamu.

The game ended in a 1-1 draw, as the away team went in front in the 54th minutes with a goal from Charles Omokaro.

Remo stars levelled the scoreline in the 76th minute courtesy of Victor Mbaoma.

Meanwhile, the centre referee, Bethel Nwanesi, denied Remo Stars’ Ekene Awazie a goal in the 82nd minute.

Speaking with journalists after the match, the technical adviser of Remo Stars, Kennedy Boboye, said he his under pressure and not happy to draw his first home game in charge.

Boboye said further that he met quality players in Remo Stars that can pick continental ticket at the end of the season.

“I should be under pressure am not happy that we drew but we can still go out and pick something”

“Is a very bad one that we dropped points today but everybody saw what happened and I don’t want to say anything, for my own side we won this game”

“My players are good, we have to work with them to get to where we want to get to and I can’t say they are bad players because who I took over from has done a very good job.

“There is nothing I can do about the officiating, the referee said is not a goal.

“This is just the first game, we need to push it possible for us to pick continental ticket we just need to work hard,” Boboye said

On his part, Bendel Insurance Chief Coach, Baldwin Bazuaye, said he was satisfied with his team’s performance.

Bazuaye said, “We pick this point and we are satisfied with it, despite little mistake from the flick but what we got we are grateful with it.”

“The race had just started and our governor said he needs a continental ticket. Certainly from this moment I think we are going there from now, is just too early for anybody saying he wants to pick a continental ticket,” he said.