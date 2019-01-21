CAF Confederation Cup: Enugu Rangers to face Tunisian Clubs in group stage

Kelvin Itoya of Rangers runs away to celebrate his match winning goal against El-Kanemi Warriors
Nigeria’s sole flag bearers in the CAF Confederation Cup, Enugu Rangers, have been drawn alongside Tunisian clubs Etoile Sportive du Sahel and CS Sfaxien in the group stage of the competition.

In the draw that was conducted in Cairo, Egypt on Monday, Rangers are in Group B with the Tunisian giants as well as relatively unknown Burkinabe club Salitas FC.

Rangers will open their CAF Confederation Cup group stage campaign against Sallitas of Burkina Faso in the weekend of Feb 1-3 at the Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium.

The Flying Antelopes will then have to navigate their way past the powerful Tunisian clubs for them to get a place in the knockout rounds of the competition.

Etoile have thrice been runners-up of the Confederation Cup, while Sfaxien also have respectable antecedence while they also parade Nigeria midfielder Kingsley Sokari.

Full Draw
GROUP A

Hassania Agadir

Otoho d’Oyo

RS Berkane

Raja CA

GROUP B

Etoile Sahel

Enugu Rangers

Salitas FC

CS Sfaxien

GROUP C

ZESCO United

Al Hilal Omdurman

Asante Kotoko SC

Nkana FC

GROUP D

Gor Mahia FC

NA Hussein Dey

Petro Atletico

Zamalek SC

