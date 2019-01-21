CAF Confederation Cup: Enugu Rangers to face Tunisian Clubs in group stage

Nigeria’s sole flag bearers in the CAF Confederation Cup, Enugu Rangers, have been drawn alongside Tunisian clubs Etoile Sportive du Sahel and CS Sfaxien in the group stage of the competition.
In the draw that was conducted in Cairo, Egypt on Monday, Rangers are in Group B with the Tunisian giants as well as relatively unknown Burkinabe club Salitas FC.
Rangers will open their CAF Confederation Cup group stage campaign against Sallitas of Burkina Faso in the weekend of Feb 1-3 at the Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium.
The Flying Antelopes will then have to navigate their way past the powerful Tunisian clubs for them to get a place in the knockout rounds of the competition.
Etoile have thrice been runners-up of the Confederation Cup, while Sfaxien also have respectable antecedence while they also parade Nigeria midfielder Kingsley Sokari.
Full Draw
GROUP A
Hassania Agadir
Otoho d’Oyo
RS Berkane
Raja CA
GROUP B
Etoile Sahel
Enugu Rangers
Salitas FC
CS Sfaxien
GROUP C
ZESCO United
Al Hilal Omdurman
Asante Kotoko SC
Nkana FC
GROUP D
Gor Mahia FC
NA Hussein Dey
Petro Atletico
Zamalek SC
