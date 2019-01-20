NPFL Round-Up: Kwara United beat Enyimba in five-goal thriller

Related News

After disappointing results in their first two games of the season, Kwara United finally got it right on Sunday; beating seven-time Nigeria League champions, Enyimba, in a five-goal thriller at the Ilorin Stadium.

Kwara United had settled for a draw in their first game at home this season and it was already looking like another bad day at the office as it was Enyimba who scored first in the Match Day 3 encounter.

Ibrahim Mustapha put the visitors in front in the 16th minute before Segun Alebiosu levelled up for Kwara United in the 31st minute as the first half ended in a stalemate.

Enyimba continued from where they stopped in the second half and their persistent pressure paid off when Joseph Osadiaye in the 58th minute converted the penalty kick awarded to the Peoples’ Elephant.

Again, it was Alebiosu who restored parity for Kwara United, scoring in the 61st minute. Then Usman Mohammed popped up with what turned to be the winning goal in the 73rd minute.

Elsewhere, Plateau United recorded their first win of the new NPFL season as they trounced El Kanemi Warriors 2-0 on in their new adopted home ground in lorin,

New signing Bernard Ovoke and Saheed Jubril netted the goals for Plateau United to end a poor start to the new campaign.

In Lafia, Heartland shocked Nasarawa United 1-0 in their backyard.

The Naze Millionaires are now the new leaders in Group B with six points from three matches after the away win over Nasarawa United.

Wikki Tourists beat visiting Niger Tornadoes 2-1 but Kano Pillars were held to a 1-1 by Akwa United and Go Round and FC Ifeanyiubah also played out a barren draw.

For the games involving the newly promoted teams, Kada City beat team Gombe United 2-1, while Remo Stars were held to a 1-1 draw at home by Bendel Insurance.

The game in Sagamu was marred with another crowd violence as match officials were again attacked by irate fans.

NPFL MATCHDAY 3 RESULTS

Wikki 2-1 Tornadoes

Kwara United 3-2 Enyimba

Remo Stars 1-1 Insurance

Go Round 0-0 FC Ifeanyiubah

Kano Pillars 1-1 Akwa United

Kada City 2-1 Gombe United

Nasarawa United 0-1 Heartland

Plateau Utd 2-0 El-Kanemi