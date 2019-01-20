NPFL Match Day 3 Preview: Newly-promoted teams faceoff in Kaduna, Sagamu

Related News

After being excused from the first two matches of the season so they can catch their breaths having participated in the promotion playoffs, the newly-promoted teams to the Nigeria Professional Football League will be in action on Sunday.

Interestingly, the new NPFL teams will be battling themselves in Kaduna and Sagamu.

In Kaduna, the Nigeria National League champions, Kada City, will be looking for a positive start to life in the elite league this Sunday in a match day 3 encounter against another fellow newly promoted side, Gombe United.

It will be the second time in the space of twelve days that both sides will be meeting in a competitive game.

The first was during the NNL Super 8 playoffs in Aba where it finished goalless and both sides picked promotion tickets afterwards before Kada City eventually emerged overall champions beating Bendel Insurance 4-3 on penalties after playing 1-1 in normal time.

Kada City will be relying on their scintillating form which saw them win eight consecutive matches during the second-tier campaign and four unbeaten runs in the playoffs less than two weeks ago.

Jide Bodunde, Media Officer for Kada City is confident that the team will be boosted by some additional legs added to strengthen the team in key areas.

Highest goal scorer of the Super 8 with three goals in four matches, Kabiru Sanusi, will undergo a last minute test by the club’s medics to ascertain if he would be fit to play after sustaining a minor injury.

Revenge mission

For the game in Sagamu, the newly appointed Technical Adviser of Remo Stars Football Club (RSFC), Kennedy Boboye, has assured the fans of a maximum victory against fellow newly promoted Bendel Insurance FC.

Speaking with RSFC Media, Boboye says he is optimistic ahead of the game and he sees it as an opportunity for the players to turn around the 1-0 defeat they had against the Benin Arsenals at the Enyimba Township Stadium in Aba.

“The game against Bendel Insurance is like a derby because both teams just gained promotion from the Nigeria National League (NNL) into the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) and we don’t have any choice than to get all three (3) points”

“The players are very ready for the game because this was the team that defeated us in the Bet9jaNNL Super 8 in Aba, it’s a pay back time and I can see the seriousness and commitments in the boys since the day we have been together.”

Insurance Vs Kada-City Boboye Remo

“I am very optimistic ahead of the game and I see my boys coming out victorious tomorrow (Sunday), I think we will defeat the Benin Arsenals 2-0,” Boboye said.

Other games

Elsewhere, Kwara United will host Enyimba in Ilorin while Kano Pillars will be battling Akwa United at the Sani Abacha Stadium.

Heartland also have a date with Nasarawa United in Lafia.

NPFL Matchday 3 Fixtures

Group A

Wikki Tourists vs Niger Tornadoes

Rivers utd vs Katsina utd (Postponed)

Kwara utd vs Enyimba Int’l

Remo stars vs Insurance FC

Group B

Yobe stars vs Abia Warriors

Go-Round vs FC Ifeanyi Ubah

Nasarawa utd vs Heartland

Plateau utd vs El-kanemi Warr.

Kano Pillars vs Akwa utd

Kada City vs Gombe utd