NPFL: Former Nasarawa United captain, others join Sunshine Stars

Former Nasarawa United captain, Seun Sogbesan, has expressed great delight at his move to Sunshine Stars of Akure.

Sogebesan who was unveiled alongside other new signings at the Ondo Sports Complex, Akure, on Saturday is reuniting with coach Kabiru Dogo who was formerly in charge at the Lafia-based club before moving to Sunshine Stars.

“Happy to be here. I’m seen as a direct replacement to a key player (Kunle Odunlami) and I can cope with the pressure of standing as a solid rock defender.

“With teamwork, collective efforts of everyone we can achieve our continental ambition this season. We need just play as a team, and already it’s a strong group,” Sogbesan submitted.

Aside from Sogebesan, some of the other players unveiled are midfielder Esosa Igbiniba and striker Tayo Fabiyi who signed from Enugu Rangers on an initial one season deal as his former teammates.

Dazzling petit winger, Fuad Ekelojuoti, has also been signed from Heartland FC on a year deal with a renewal clause, while Olalekan Gabriel returned to Sunshine Stars from Rivers United on a contract till the end of the season.

The striking quartet of Barnabas Daniel from Crown FC, former Heartland FC’s man Israel Abia, Peter Ibe (from Cynosure FC) and Chibundu Amah formerly of Wikki Tourists all inked two-year deals with the Akure Landlords, as well as goalkeeper Ayo Ojo from Osun United.

Others unveiled are Saliu Suleiman, Bassey Akpan, Bolaji Abdulkadir, Funsho Alamoyo, Busayo Gold (returnee), Audu Akeem, Solomon Enudi (former Rising Stars) and Lukman Raji, who all signed a season contract on bossman transfers.

Rising Stars’ Kolade Adeniji, younger brother of former Sunshine Stars lethal forward, Tunde Adeniji, Yahaya Alabi, Seyi Ibikunle, Akure City duo of Tosin Akinbobola and teenage sensation, Ayo Adejubu, were signed on for the new season on long term contracts alongside another homegrown talent, Ayodeji Akinlose.

Sunshine Stars Club Director, Tunde Ogunja, lauded efforts of all that worked assiduously to scale through the rigorous process and negotiations to complete some of the deals despite the delays. He also reaffirmed the club’s objective for the new season.

“We are aiming to finish in a top position so as to compete in the continent next season,” Ogunja reiterated.

After the ceremony and a group photo session, Sunshine Stars played another test match against Ede United.

The Owena Boys won 1-0 through Amah’s first-half strike in what is a dress rehearsal for their first NPFL home game of the season against Rivers United on Wednesday.