CAF Champions League: Lobi Stars lose in Abidjan

Nigeria’s sole representative in the CAF Champions League, Lobi Stars, on Saturday suffered a 1-0 defeat in Abidjan against ASEC Mimosa in their second group game.
Lobi Stars recorded a 2-1 win over Mamelodi Sundown of South Africa in matchday one, but in Abidjan their hopes of at least a draw was dashed as the reigning Coted’Ivoire Premier League champions got a narrow win.
The only goal in Saturday’s game was scored from the penalty spot it in the 13th minute through Ahmed Diomede.
The Nigerian flagbearers tried to fight their way back into the game, but the Abidjan based team stood their ground to claim the maximum three points.
With Mamelodi Sundowns beating Wydad Casablanca in the other game in this, all the teams are level on three points.
Lobi Stars who have lost all the away games in this year’s CAF champions league will be playing host to Morrocan club, Wydad Casablanca in their next group game.
