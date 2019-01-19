EPL Round Up: Iwobi wins London Derby with Arsenal

Related News

Nigeria international, Alex Iwobi, came on as a 67th-minute substitute as Arsenal rekindled their top four hopes with a 2-0 win over London rivals, Chelsea.

The Gunners had lost three of their last six league games but Unai Emery’s men came to the party on Saturday as they tore into London rivals Chelsea, opening the scoring in the 14th minute.

Hector Bellerin’s cross found Alexandre Lacazette and the French striker took a touch before smashing a sublime strike past Kepa Arrizabalaga from a tight angle.

The Gunners increased their lead in the 38th minute when Laurent Koscielny mistimed his attempted header, only to see the ball bounce off his shoulder and loop into the net.

Arsenal’s Hector Bellerin was stretchered off in the second half, but Chelsea could not find a way back and they have seen the gap between them and Arsenal as well as Manchester United reduced to just three points.

This indeed are not the best of time for the Blues who have now won only two of their last five games.

At the Old Tarfford, Manchester United beat Brighton 2-1 to make it seven successive wins since interim manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer replaced the sacked Jose Mourinho.

Solskjaer’s sixth placed side took the lead in the 27th minute at Old Trafford when Gaetan Bong conceded a penalty with a foul on Paul Pogba scored from the spot.

United winger Marcus Rashford marked his 150th game for the club with his side’s second goal in the 42nd minute, with Pascal Gross reducing the deficit in the 72nd minute.

Solskjaer, the first United boss to win his first six league games, has made an incredible impact since arriving from Molde.

Elsewhere, Liverpool moved seven points clear at the top of the Premier League as Mohamed Salah’s double inspired a dramatic 4-3 victory over Crystal Palace,

Palace, the last team to beat Liverpool in a Premier League game at Anfield, in April 2017 tried to do same again on Saturday but the Reds were resolute in their quest for the three points at stake.

Also on Saturday, Newcastle climbed out of the relegation zone with a 3-0 win over Cardiff at St James’ Park that saw their opponents drop into the bottom three.

Bournemouth beat West Ham 2-0 with goals from Callum Wilson and Josh King, while Watford drew 0-0 against Burnley.