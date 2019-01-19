Four matches to watch this weekend

Related News

Rangers v Bantu FC @Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium @4pm on Jan.20

With a 2-1 advantage, Rangers of Enugu know that a 0-0 scoreline takes them into the next stage, and even a 1-0 loss is not overtly disastrous.

In the first leg, the Enugu side led 2-0 into additional time and the lapse in concentration that allowed Bantu their consolation must not be repeated at the Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium on Sunday.

Norbert Okolie, the media spokesperson for the FA Cup winners revealed the Lesotho side will not be taken for granted even though they hold a lead going into the second leg at home.

Current Form: Rangers [W-W-D-W-W]; Bantu FC [L-D-D-L-W]

Head to head

13/01/19 CCC Bantu 1 – 2 Enugu Rangers

Prediction: Rangers 3-0 Bantu FC

Arsenal v Chelsea @Emirates Stadium @6:30pm on Jan. 19

The two London teams are both in a state of flux. Arsenal have lost their bearing while Chelsea seem to have lost their early-season fervor.

While Arsenal seem to have solved their goal-scoring malaise, Chelsea have a goal-scoring malaise and are hunting a proper No.9 in the January Transfer window.

With Manchester United in good form and with the same points, the Gunners know they need to start garnering points to stand in good stead for a top-four finish, which is the same ambition Maurizio Sarri in encumbered with as Blues’ manager.

Will the Gunners be able to keep their back door shut or will Chelsea be able to transfer their ball possession into goals?

Current Form: Arsenal [L-W-W-L-D]; Chelsea [W-L-W-D-W]

Head to head

18/08/18 PRL Chelsea 3 – 2 Arsenal

01/08/18 ICC Arsenal 1 – 1 Chelsea

24/01/18 LEC Arsenal 2 – 1 Chelsea

10/01/18 LEC Chelsea 0 – 0 Arsenal

03/01/18 PRL Arsenal 2 – 2 Chelsea

Prediction: Arsenal 3-1 Chelsea

Real Madrid v Sevilla @Santiago Bernabeu @4:15pm on Jan.19

Santiago Solari is riding a rollercoaster in Madrid that is not in his control. Too many injuries and a restless supporters’ base means every match is a cup final.

In their last two matches – in the league and in the Copa, Real have relinquished the ball and played on the counter. Maybe that is because confidence is low or that some senior players have lost form, the fans are anxious to return to been dominant in possession.

This stat has impinged negatively on shots per game –from 15.3 with Julen Lopetegui in charge to just seven in the last two matches.

Sevilla, on the other hand, are quite ambitious and have all the ingredients to cause an upset with Wissam Ben Yedder and Andre Silva leading the line. Solari also has to find good substitutes for Karim Benzema and Gareth Bale. A daunting task is ahead!

Current Form: Real Madrid [W-W-L-D-W]; Sevilla [L-D-W-W-D]

Head to head

26/09/18 LAL Sevilla 3 – 0 Real Madrid

09/05/18 LAL Sevilla 3 – 2 Real Madrid

09/12/17 LAL Real Madrid 5 – 0 Sevilla

14/05/17 LAL Real Madrid 4 – 1 Sevilla

15/01/17 LAL Sevilla 2 – 1 Real Madrid

Prediction: Real Madrid 1-2 Sevilla

Leipzig v Dortmund @Rhein-Neckar-Arena @8:30pm on Jan.18

Two young and dynamic sides, who are supposedly operating the same developmental template to compete against the riches of Bayern Munich.

Dortmund have to fend off a resurgent Bayern team, that is now three points behind them on the table while Hoffenheim want to remain in their fourth place and in the Champions League – a recipe for an all-out slanging match.

Dortmund could start Chelsea-bound Christian Pulisic because Jadon Sancho missed most of the winter camp while Hoffenheim could put Emil Fosberg in the matchday squad for the first time in more than two months.

Current Form: RB Leipzig [W-D-W-L-W]; Dortmund [W-W-W-L-W]

Head to head

26/08/18 BUN Dortmund 4 – 1 RB Leipzig

03/03/18 BUN RB Leipzig 1 – 1 Dortmund

14/10/17 BUN Dortmund 2 – 3 RB Leipzig

04/02/17 BUN Dortmund 1 – 0 RB Leipzig

10/09/16 BUN RB Leipzig 1 – 0 Dortmund

Prediction: Leipzig 1-2 Dortmund