NPFL: Remo Stars Unveil New Coach

Newly-promoted Nigeria Professional Football League side, Remo Stars, have officially unveiled Kennedy Boboye as their new technical adviser for the season.

Boboye has been handed a one-year contract.

Remo Stars are one of the four teams that were recently promoted from the Nigeria National League to the elite cadre and the Sagamu-based club are looking to make a statement this season at least judging by their choice of coach.

Boboye helped Plateau United to win the NPFL in the penultimate season and while it may be a tall order to replicate same immediately at Remo Stars, he would be required to do the minimum which is to ensure that the Sky Blues do not go on relegation again.

While the coming of Boboye is being celebrated, some are still taken aback by the unceremonious exit of coach Fatai Osho from Remo Stars.

It is understood that Coach Osho who helped Remo Stars to gain promotion back to the NPFL was asked to work under Boboye, but the man fondly called gaffer opted to resign instead of working as an assistant.

Osho said he quit Remo Stars because he would not work under another coach in Nigeria as that would affect the football philosophy he has worked tirelessly to develop.

Despite his exit, the young gaffer said he still has Remo Stars close to his heart.

Aside from Remo Stars, Coach Osho has handled a couple of other Nigerian clubs including Crown FC and Supreme Court FC of Abuja.