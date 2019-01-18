NPFL: Remo Stars Unveil New Coach

Remo Stars new coach unveiled
Remo Stars new coach unveiled

Newly-promoted Nigeria Professional Football League side, Remo Stars, have officially unveiled Kennedy Boboye as their new technical adviser for the season.

Boboye has been handed a one-year contract.

Remo Stars are one of the four teams that were recently promoted from the Nigeria National League to the elite cadre and the Sagamu-based club are looking to make a statement this season at least judging by their choice of coach.

Boboye helped Plateau United to win the NPFL in the penultimate season and while it may be a tall order to replicate same immediately at Remo Stars, he would be required to do the minimum which is to ensure that the Sky Blues do not go on relegation again.

While the coming of Boboye is being celebrated, some are still taken aback by the unceremonious exit of coach Fatai Osho from Remo Stars.

It is understood that Coach Osho who helped Remo Stars to gain promotion back to the NPFL was asked to work under Boboye, but the man fondly called gaffer opted to resign instead of working as an assistant.

Osho said he quit Remo Stars because he would not work under another coach in Nigeria as that would affect the football philosophy he has worked tirelessly to develop.

Despite his exit, the young gaffer said he still has Remo Stars close to his heart.

Aside from Remo Stars, Coach Osho has handled a couple of other Nigerian clubs including Crown FC and Supreme Court FC of Abuja.

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

 

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: New Discovery! Click Here To See A Miracle Device That Can Cure DIABETES, BLOOD PRESSURE, STROKE, ARTHRITIS, PAINS, OBESITY And 50 Other CHRONIC DISEASES Without Drugs Or Herbs.. Click Here Now To See It

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.