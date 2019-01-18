Israel-based striker seeks chance with Super Eagles

Maccabi Tel Aviv daring attacker, Chikeluba Ofoedu
Maccabi Tel Aviv daring attacker, Chikeluba Ofoedu

The Super Eagles have a busy year ahead of them and would need the very best legs available to help them achieve big especially at the Africa Cup of Nations, AFCON, to be staged in Egypt.

In this light, Maccabi Tel Aviv daring attacker, Chikeluba Ofoedu, has called on Super Eagles Manager, Gernot Rohr, to give him a chance to prove himself in the national team.

Since taking his game to Europe after becoming the revelation of the 2011/2012 Nigeria league season, Ofoedu has continued to impress in front of goal.

At 19 years, he joined Rangers Int’l from UNTH Healers FC and scored 12 goals to emerge the club’s top scorer.

Ofoedu then moved to Turkey to join division one side Trabzon later in 2012. He went on to play for other first division sides, Karşıyaka, Samsunspor and Eskişehirspor till July 2017; scoring double figures for each before the big move to Maccabi Tel Aviv.

“I enjoyed my time in Turkey as I was loved by fans of all the teams I played for,” he said.

“I needed a new challenge and so I did not hesitate to jump at the opportunity to join Maccabi.”

The bullish attacker scored his seventh goal for the runaway Ligat HaAl (The Super League) leaders, Maccabi Tel Aviv, when they drew 1-1 away to Hapoel Tel Aviv in the anticipated derby.

“My focus now is to play for the Super Eagles as I feel I am ripe for it and my teammates have been asking me why I am not in my country’s national team,” the 26-year-old said.

“I know how difficult it is to break into the Super Eagles due to the numerous established and emerging talents at the disposal of the manager, but I think I can bring something to the team’s attack,” Chico as he is fondly called said.

Nigeria will play Seychelles in a dead rubber last AFCON qualifier in March and four days later host Egypt in an international friendly.

Advertisements

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

 

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: New Discovery! Click Here To See A Miracle Device That Can Cure DIABETES, BLOOD PRESSURE, STROKE, ARTHRITIS, PAINS, OBESITY And 50 Other CHRONIC DISEASES Without Drugs Or Herbs.. Click Here Now To See It

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.