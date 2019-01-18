Four-nation Invitational Tournament: Super Falcons to face Romania after big loss to China

Related News

Despite being African Champions, the Super Falcons still have a lot of work to do if they are to make any meaningful impact at the Women’s World Cup coming up in France, later this year.

In their first game at the Four-Nation Invitational Tournament in China on Thursday, the Super Falcons were roundly beaten 3-0 by the host, a clear indication that they need to improve a great deal before they head to France for the World Cup.

China scored as early as the 9th minute of Thursday’s game through Zhang Rui.

The other goals for the Chinese Ladies came in the 65th minutes with a fine finish from Li Ying off an assist from Wu Shuiang.

Li Ying completed her brace in the added time late in the second half to condemn the Falcons to their first defeat after they won Africa Women Cup of Nations in Ghana.

Despite the loss, many still feel that it is better for the Falcons to identify their weaknesses now and correct them before the World Cup.

Jessica Amadi a female football analyst as well as the media officer for Rivers Angels which is arguably the most successful women football club in Nigeria, told PREMIUM TIMES the Falcons need to pay more attention to their midfield and defence sections.

“I think the result is a fair one for the team. It would have been more than that if not for the goalkeeping prowess of Tochukwu Oluehi.

“The defence and midfield should be worked on, especially that midfield. We need to learn how to hold on to possessions as well.

“Thomas Dennerby equally needs to give opportunities to other players by handing invitations to those not currently being invited.

“We have players like Patience Kalu, Ugo Okadike and Yetunde Adeboyejo playing in Israel, their addition will be a great advantage to the team,” she added.

Interestingly South Korea also trounced Romania 3-0 in their own game and will now face hosts, China in Sunday’s final, slated to kick off at 7.35pm China time (12.35pm Nigeria time).

Nigeria and Romania who lost their respective matches will play the third-place match starting from 3 pm China time (8 am Nigeria time) also on Sunday, and at the same Huitang Stadium.