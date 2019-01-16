NPFL: Heartland crush Plateau United, Abia Warriors lose at home

Heartland FC have the biggest win so far in the new Nigeria Professional Football League,NPFL season.

They thumped Plateau United 3-0 on Wednesday in Owerri in one of the Match Day 2 games of the NPFL.

The Naze Millionaires who were beaten by a lone goal in their season opener away to Kano Pillars produced a ruthless second half display to overcome the former league champions.

It was not until the hour-mark before Heartland could find a way past Plateau United and it was Efe Yarhere that broke the deadlock.

Two more goals from Chinonso Okoronkwo in the 79th and 87th minutes sealed Wednesday’s win for Heartland.

At the Agege Stadium, MFM FC also bounced back from their opening day loss to Enyimba.

The Olukoya Boys trounced visting Kwara United 2-0.

Both teams had played a barren draw in the first half but MFM FC turned things around in the second half.

The hosts were gifted an opening goal via an own goal scored by Kwara United’s Segun Alebiosu four minutes into the second half.

MFM FC ensured that the points were secured when substitute Kabiru Adeniji made it 2-0 few minutes after he was introduced into the game.

Just as there was an away win in Match Day 1, there was same on Wednesday.

Go-Round FC secured a 2-1 win over Abia Warriors in Umuahia.

Emmanuel Ugwu’s goal in added time gave Go-Round FC the rare away victory.

In Nnewi FC IfeanyiUbah also required a late goal to beat Nasarawa United 1-0.

The crucial winning goal was scored by Chijoke Alaekwe.

The spoils were shared between Niger Tornadoes and Rivers United in their own game which ended 1-1.

